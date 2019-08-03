Girls only: Polish village waits for the birth of a boy

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A county mayor in southwestern Poland is promising a surprise award for the couple who next have a boy in a village where only girls have been born for nearly a decade.

Authorities in the village of Miejsce Odrzanskie, which has around 300 residents, don’t know why no boys have been born there since 2010, but they are beginning to worry about filling farming jobs in the future.

County Mayor Rajmun Frischko, a father of two girls, told TVN24 Friday that he will have a nice surprise ready for those who next have a boy.

Community head, Krystyna Zydziak, said 10 girls have been born since 2010.

Statistics show that more boys than girls are born in Poland. In 2017, 207,000 boys were born compared to 196,000 girls.