Keurig was founded in Massachusetts in the 1990s. The brand name “Keurig” comes from the word for “excellence” in Dutch.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’ve been making your coffee at home using a Keurig machine, you may be owed some money.

The coffee company has agreed to settle a 2018 lawsuit after claiming its K-Cup pods weren’t recyclable, even though they claimed to be. Many recycling companies wouldn’t accept the pods because they were too small and often dirty and difficult to clean.

As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million, as well as update recycling information on its packaging.

You may qualify for the settlement if you bought K-Cups between June 2016 and August 2022. Anyone who submits a claim could receive $5 to $36.

The last day to file is Monday, Jan. 9. You can submit a claim here.