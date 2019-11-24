Health Alert: Don’t eat romaine lettuce from Salinas, California

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Check your romaine lettuce to see where it is from. It could contain E. Coli bacteria.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert Friday due to illnesses caused by E. coli associated with romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California, growing region.

The agency warned against consuming any wraps, sandwiches, prepackaged salad, salad kits, or other products containing romaine lettuce harvested from Salinas, California.

The CDC and FDA are advising that if this voluntary label indicates that the romaine lettuce was grown in “Salinas” (whether alone or with the name of another location) do not eat it. News release

Do not eat romaine lettuce from Salinas

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration advised consumers, retailers, and restaurants not to eat or sell any romaine lettuce harvested from the Salinas, California, growing region.

Most romaine lettuce products at retail are labeled with a harvest location showing where they were grown.

Check lettuce for growing location

If the romaine does not have information about harvest region or does not indicate that it has been grown indoors (i.e. hydroponically- and greenhouse-grown), throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. the agency recommends.

Businesses have also been advised not to serve, ship, or sell products that contain romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California, growing region.

This advice includes all types of romaine lettuce from the Salinas, California, growing region, including whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and packages of precut lettuce and salad mixes that contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix, and Caesar salad.

If you do not know the source of your romaine lettuce, and if you cannot obtain that information from your supplier, you should not serve, ship, or sell the product, the Department of Agriculture said in a news release.

The federal agency also said consumers should not eat any salad products identified in a Missa Bay, LLC, recall announced on November 21, 2019.

Food safety questions

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

