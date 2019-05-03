High schooler banned from dance after racist 'promposal' sign
BELLVILLE, Ohio (CNN) - An Ohio high school student won't be going to prom -- the consequence of a racist "promposal" sign.
Leaders at Clear Fork Valley Local Schools in Bellville, Ohio are in disbelief over what a racist promposal sign now gaining widespread condemnation.
Superintendent Janice Wyckoff thinks it's awful.
"Kids need to understand that when you're celebrating things, it doesn't give you a pass on using inappropriate racial slurs," she said.
The Snapchat picture shows a high school student and his intended prom date holding a sign that reads, "If I was black, I'd be picking cotton but I'm white, so I'm picking you for prom!"
"This is a process. Growing up is a process and this is one of those moments that's a teachable moment for this kid that will last a lifetime," Wyckoff said.
She said the student was given a verbal warning about the sign once leaders found out about it.
Wyckoff didn't say if they're planning any further disciplinary action aside from the student not being allowed to go to prom.
"I don't believe that this is any groupthink on the part of the student body," she said. "This is one person making a bad decision that's going to reflect on everybody. This is actually a terrible day in Clear Fork Valley."
Local News
