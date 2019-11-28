Hikers find wedding ring lost on 4,000-foot snow-covered mountaintop

MOUNT HANCOCK, N.H. (AP) – A man’s quest to find his wedding ring on a 4,000-foot snow-covered mountain in New Hampshire has been completed by a couple of hikers — and a metal detector.

Bill Giguere, of Massachusetts, had recently lost the gold band on Mount Hancock, and soon after noticing it was gone, he put out a plea to a Facebook hiking group for help.

Tom Gately, who saw the post but had doubts about finding the ring along the 10-mile loop trail Giguere hiked, was up for the challenge. And so, he and fellow hiker Brendan Cheever set out to find it with the help from a metal detector.

The only clue they had was Giguere’s sense that he had most likely lost it on a lookout while changing his gloves. The odds were slim, but he was right.

“Just leave your ring at home,” Cheever joked during an interview with local station WCVB.

“Yeah, that I think is the big takeaway,” Giguere answered.

