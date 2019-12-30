It’s National Bacon Day. Celebrate it your way!

(CNN) – Meat-lovers rejoice!

Monday is “National Bacon Day.”

Have it any way you want: with eggs, on a burger or salad, as a pizza topping, or perhaps as a maple-bacon donut or chocolate-covered bacon on a stick.

Also known simply as “Bacon Day,” the celebration was created in 1997 by Meff “Human Cannonball” Leonard and Danya “D” Goodman.

They recommend eating bacon — while viewing movies featuring actor Kevin Bacon — or films that have the word “bacon” in the title.

You can post to the social media hashtag “#BaconDay.”