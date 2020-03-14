Breaking News
Bijou & Tennessee Theatre temporarily closing due to coronavirus concerns
Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

It’s National Potato Chip Day!

National/World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) Barbeque, Salt & Vinegar, Dill Pickle, whatever flavor your taste buds desire munch away because Saturday is National Potato Chip Day!

If your Saturday includes movie night on the couch, skip the popcorn and instead grab the chips.

With hundreds of flavors to choose from, you probably can’t pick just one favorite.

The thin, crispy slices of potato aren’t just popular in America; across the globe, chip revenues top $15B every year.

To celebrate, try a new variety, or better yet, bake up some of your own.

There are dozens of recipes for potato chips on the internet.

You can try the classic way by frying them in oil or opt for healthier baked or air-fried chips.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter