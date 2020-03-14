It’s National Potato Chip Day!

(CNN) Barbeque, Salt & Vinegar, Dill Pickle, whatever flavor your taste buds desire munch away because Saturday is National Potato Chip Day!

If your Saturday includes movie night on the couch, skip the popcorn and instead grab the chips.

With hundreds of flavors to choose from, you probably can’t pick just one favorite.

The thin, crispy slices of potato aren’t just popular in America; across the globe, chip revenues top $15B every year.

To celebrate, try a new variety, or better yet, bake up some of your own.

There are dozens of recipes for potato chips on the internet.

You can try the classic way by frying them in oil or opt for healthier baked or air-fried chips.