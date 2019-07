(CNN Newsource) – It’s time to ‘guac and roll!’ For all you avocado enthusiasts, today is National Avocado Day.

You can have it on a sandwich, by itself, in a salad, or use it to make the ever-so popular dip, guacamole.

Just make sure to give this super-fruit its time to shine.

However, it might cost you a bit more to celebrate this year; the cost of avocados is 80% higher than it was a year ago.

Check out your local restaurants and grocery stores for any deals.