Kavanaugh accuser admits to fabricating rape story

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018 file photo, then Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

One of Justice Brett Kavanaugh's rape accusers admitted that she made up her story this week.

The Washington Times reports that Judy Muro-Leighton admitted to making a false accusation against Kavanaugh because she was against his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Munro-Leighton wrote "I am Jane Doe from Oceanside, CA - Kavanaugh raped me," in an email on October 3rd.

Investigators attempted to reach Munro-Leighton for a month and succeeded in doing so only this week.

She admitted that she fabricated the allegation and that she has never actually met Justice Kavanaugh.

“I was angry, and I sent it out,” she told investigators. She said the story of a backseat car rape by Kavanaugh "was a tactic" to halt the judge's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, sent a letter to the FBI and the Justice Department on Friday asking them to prosecute Munro-Leighton for lying to and obstructing Congress.

“In short, during the committee’s time-sensitive investigation of allegations against Judge Kavanaugh, Ms. Munro-Leighton submitted a fabricated allegation, which diverted committee resources,” Mr. Grassley wrote. “When questioned by Committee investigators she admitted it was false, a ‘ploy,’ and a ‘tactic.’ She was opposed to Judge Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”

Prior to Munro-Leighton's rape claim, another accuser, Julie Swetnick, claimed to have been the victim of gang rapes involving Kavanaugh during high school parties, but changed details of her story when none of the witnesses she provided could corroborate her story.

Justice Kavanaugh's confirmation process was delayed while allegations of sexual harassment claims were investigated; to date, none of them have been corroborated by evidence.

Kavanaugh denied all claims.