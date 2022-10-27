KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after he assaulted a law enforcement officer in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Albuquerque Head, 43, was sentenced to 90 months in prison on Thursday. Head was sentenced in Washington D.C. after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers on May 6, 2022.

Court documents state that Head was among the rioters at the Capitol on Jan. 6 and participated in the assault of officers. The DOJ reports he and others pushed through a line of Capitol Police and officers from the Metropolitan Police Department that were trying to prevent rioters from entering the Capitol building through an archway.

Head made his way to the front of the group and “took riot shields from other rioters, and then used them to strike at the police,” the DOJ reports.

Using a riot shield, Head reportedly pushed against officers in the line and used his hand to hit an officer. Prosecutors also said he later wrapped an arm around an officer’s neck and pulled the officer into the crowd of rioters.

The DOJ reports that Head yelled “I got one!” while pulling on the officer. He continued to pull the officer into the crowd for 25 seconds, despite the officer’s attempts to free himself.

The same officer was “assaulted, tased, and robbed” by the group of rioters after he escaped from Head, according to the DOJ. The officer was also threatened, kicked, punched and further assaulted while in full uniform.

Head was arrested for his role in the riot on April 14, 2021.

After serving his 90-month prison term, the DOJ reports he will be placed on supervised release for three years. In addition, he must also pay restitution; however, the exact amount he must pay has not been determined yet.

Two other co-defendants were indicted for being part of the same attack as Head. They were identified by the DOJ as Kyle Young, of Iowa, and Thomas Sibick, of New York. Young pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 86 months in prison, three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

Sibick has pleaded not guilty.

In total, the DOJ said in the release that more than 880 people have been arrested for alleged roles in the riots.