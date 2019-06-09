Kroger recalls frozen berries due to Hep A concerns

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Kroger logo (AP)

Kroger Co. is recalling several "Private Selection" frozen berry products due to possible Hepatitis A contamination.

The products were distributed to its stores nationalwide and include Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (48 oz), Private Selection Frozen Triple Berry Medley (16 oz), and Private Selection Frozen Blackberries (16 oz) manufactured by Townsend Farms.

No customer illnesses have been reported, but Kroger was notified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration a sample of the Private Selection frozen berries was found to be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Kroger said Friday it is recalling the following items:

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);

PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)

Kroger has removed the items from store shelves and initiated a customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls, according to a Kroger news release.

Customers who have purchased the above products should not consume them and should return them to a store for a full refund or replacement, the news release said.

Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to midnight EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to contaminated food.

In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately, Kroger said. .