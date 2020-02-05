Lamar Alexander’s speech on impeachment: ‘Let the people decide’

WASHINGTON (WATE) – Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., said in a speech Wednesday on the floor of the Senate that ‘the people should decide” whether President Trump remains in office.

“Our founding documents provide for duly elected presidents who serve with ‘the consent of the governed,’ not at the pleasure of the United States Congress. Let the people decide,” Alexander said.

The Senate will vote on the two articles of impeachment Wednesday afternoon.

LATEST STORIES: