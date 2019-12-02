Latest: Officer shot armed student at Wisconsin high school

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on a suburban Milwaukee high school shooting (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

A Wisconsin police chief says an officer shot an armed male student at a suburban Milwaukee high school after the suspect refused to disarm and pointed his gun at officers.

Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack says a student first warned the resource officer that a 17-year-old classmate had a gun at around 10:17 a.m. Monday. Jack says the resource officer went to the classroom to confront the student and get students in the room to safety.

Jack says Waukesha officers and sheriff’s deputies soon arrived to de-escalate the situation but the suspect “continued to ignore officers’ commands.” Jack says the officer who shot the student is an 11-year veteran of the Waukesha police department.

Jack said the suspect is in stable condition. The police chief did not release additional information.

___

12:10 p.m.

A school spokesman says a student exchanged gunfire with a school resource officer at a suburban Milwaukee high school.

The suspect is in custody.

Terry Schuster told The Associated Press there’s no threat to Waukesha South High School. She doesn’t know of any injuries to students. She didn’t know the medical status of the suspect.

Waukesha police responded to South High School around 11 a.m. Monday.

Parents gathered outside and hugged students as they streamed out of the school in Waukesha, which is about 18 miles (30 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

___

11:55 a.m.

A suburban Milwaukee high school is safe and a suspect is in custody after a “critical incident” Monday morning, police said following media reports of a shooting involving a student at the school.

Police in Waukesha tweeted that officers responded to the incident at Waukesha South High School around 11 a.m. Monday. Police didn’t respond to a phone message seeking details or confirmation that a shooting took place.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing unidentified school officials, said a student exchanged shots with a school resource officer. A call from The Associated Press to the school wasn’t immediately returned. The Waukesha Freeman reported a male was put into an ambulance.

Parents gathered outside and hugged students as they streamed out of the school in Waukesha, about 18 miles (30 kilometers) west of Milwaukee.

Police said it was an isolated incident and that they are not seeking any other suspects.