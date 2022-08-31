KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New sound shared by NASA of images from the James Webb Space Telescope adds a new dimension to the experience of what the telescope has captured.

NASA shared the sound clips on Wednesday, which are what they call a sonification. The process involved musicians assigning unique notes to aspects of the image or data, which produces a unique sound according to NASA.

The latest sonifications available are of the Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula and a dual image of the Southern Ring Nebula. One last sonification of Wasp-96 b’s atmospheric data was also included.

The sounds are not captured in space, but auditorily represent the data in the image, by playing corresponding sounds as a line scans the image. In the new sonifications, stereo sound is utilized, so it can be heard as it pans from left to right.

“A team of scientists, musicians, and a member of the blind and visually impaired community worked to adapt Webb’s data, with support from the Webb mission and NASA’s Universe of Learning. ” NASA’s website says.

These audio tracks are important as they allow those who are blind or low-vision to observe astronomy.

“These compositions provide a different way to experience the detailed information in Webb’s first data. Similar to how written descriptions are unique translations of visual images, sonifications also translate the visual images by encoding information, like color, brightness, star locations, or water absorption signatures, as sounds,” said Quyen Hart, a senior education and outreach scientist at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland. “Our teams are committed to ensuring astronomy is accessible to all.”

All 3 new sonifications are available on NASA’s website. Other previous sonifications have been done for images captured from the Hubble Space Station and of the Milky Way.