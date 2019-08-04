LIVE VIDEO: On the scene of the mass shooting in Dayton

NEW YORK (AP) — The Florida man who created a two-week crisis by mailing 16 packages of inoperative pipe bombs packed with fireworks powder and shards of glass to 13 famous Democrats and CNN is scheduled to learn his punishment Monday.

Defense lawyers urge leniency, saying Cesar Sayoc, burdened as a child by severe learning disabilities, was living alone in a cramped van and working as a strip club DJ and a pizza deliveryman in West Palm Beach when he became "increasingly obsessive, paranoid and angry" and believed enemies of President Donald Trump were trying to hurt him and other Trump supporters.