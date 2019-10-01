Man kills 1, wounds at least 9 at Finland shopping center

Police attend the scene of a violent incident at the Hermanni shopping centre in Kuopio, Finland, Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019. Finnish police say that a man with a knife has killed one person and wounded at least three others at a shopping center in central Finland. (Jaakko Vesterinen/Lehtikuva via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — A man with a knife-like weapon killed one person and wounded at least nine others Tuesday at a shopping center in central Finland, police said. The attacker was also wounded and he was taken into custody.

Police said they were forced to use a gun to stop the violence at the Herman shopping center, which was evacuated in the town of Kuopio. But police didn’t confirm that they shot the suspect, and they didn’t immediately provide further details.

The conditions of the wounded, including the attacker, weren’t immediately available and police haven’t provided a possible motive.

Prime Minister Antti Rinne tweeted that the violence was “shocking and totally condemnable.”

Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat reported that the shopping center houses a vocational school, which the attacker allegedly tried to enter. Finnish media also reported that the man used a type of sword.

