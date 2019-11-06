Mangoes spilled from truck in Maryland make for traffic mess

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — Albert Tevoedjre, a Benin political scientist and one of former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan's most trusted experts on social and economic development strategies for Africa, has died in Porto-Novo, Benin, at the age of 89.

Tevoedjre served for two years as Annan's special representative to the Ivory Coast, the West African country where a 1999 coup shattered decades of prosperity and calm, displacing hundreds of thousands of people.