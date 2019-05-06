Marvel-themed land coming to Disney's California Adventure Park
ANAHEIM (WFLA) - Disney's California Adventure has revealed the first details of its brand new Marvel-themed expansion.
“The Guardians of the Galaxy will be joined by Spider-Man and the Avengers in what will become a completely immersive Super Hero universe, furthering the evolution of Disney California Adventure park,” the company said in its official parks' blog.
The new land will center around the existing Guardians of the Galaxy ride– Mission: BREAKOUT! and move into the adjacent space that is currently occupied by “a bug’s land.” “It’s Tough to Be a Bug,” which closed on March 19.
Expansion plans are also underway at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland. They will all be connected, the blog explained.
"These three new areas will champion the next generation of Super Heroes."
The blog said "recruitment" begins when the park opens in 2020, but a specific date was not released.
