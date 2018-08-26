Mass planned for Iowa college student at school she attended
BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) - A Mass will be held for an Iowa college student less than a week after her body was found in a cornfield outside her small hometown.
The funeral for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts will be held Sunday afternoon in the gymnasium of BGM High School in Brooklyn, the city of 1,500 in central Iowa where she grew up. Tibbetts graduated from the school in 2017.
Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts' death. Investigators say the 24-year-old Mexican farmworker led them to a cornfield Tuesday where Tibbetts' body had been left since her July 18 disappearance.
Tibbetts had been staying in Brooklyn during a summer break from her studies at the University of Iowa.
Previous
Playwright Neil Simon...
Next
Boy, 10, punished for calling teacher...
Local News
-
- Hundreds join 2nd annual motorcycle ride honoring fallen Maryville officer
- Family, friends remember Maryville police officer killed in line of duty
- Clinton 12 visit Green McAdoo Cultural Center as it becomes part of state-wide system
- Maryville Police Officers pay tribute to fallen officer with lip sync challenge
- 2 hurt in Knoxville robbery attempt turned shooting
- Carter High School student with developmental disabilities gets chance on football field
- Haslam holds first TNReady meeting in Knoxville amid protests
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Shooting at esports event raises questions of security
- McCain services set for Phoenix, Washington and Annapolis
- In Arizona, replacing McCain a political balancing act
- For McCain, a life of courage, politics came down to 1 vote
- Money and loyalty were the glue that bound Trump and Cohen
- The Latest: FBI enters home of Baltimore man after shooting
- Sheriff: Gunman kills 2, then himself at video game tourney