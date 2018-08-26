McCain requested Obama and George W. Bush deliver eulogies at funeral
(CBS) - John McCain requested that former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush deliver eulogies at his funeral, CBS News has confirmed.
McCain, who had been suffering from an aggressive form of brain cancer, died Saturday at the age of 81 at home in Arizona.
Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at a separate service honoring the senator in Arizona.
The details about funeral services are still unclear. In September 2017, McCain told Lesley Stahl on "60 Minutes" that he wanted a service at the Naval Academy.
"I want-- I want-- when I leave, that the ceremony is at the Naval Academy. And we just have a couple of people that stand up and say, 'This guy, he served his country,'" McCain said.
Mr. Obama, who defeated McCain in 2008 presidential race, issued a statement shortly after McCain's death saying that "we shared, for all our differences, a fidelity to something higher — the ideals for which generations of Americans and immigrants alike have fought, marched, and sacrificed."
"Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did," Mr. Obama continued. "But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John's best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt."
Mr. Bush, who defeated McCain for the GOP nomination in 2000, issued a statement hailing McCain as a "a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order."
"Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended," Mr. Bush said. "Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled."
Local News
-
- Hundreds join 2nd annual motorcycle ride honoring fallen Maryville officer
- Family, friends remember Maryville police officer killed in line of duty
- Clinton 12 visit Green McAdoo Cultural Center as it becomes part of state-wide system
- Maryville Police Officers pay tribute to fallen officer with lip sync challenge
- 2 hurt in Knoxville robbery attempt turned shooting
- Carter High School student with developmental disabilities gets chance on football field
- Haslam holds first TNReady meeting in Knoxville amid protests
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Shooting at esports event raises questions of security
- McCain services set for Phoenix, Washington and Annapolis
- In Arizona, replacing McCain a political balancing act
- For McCain, a life of courage, politics came down to 1 vote
- Money and loyalty were the glue that bound Trump and Cohen
- The Latest: FBI enters home of Baltimore man after shooting
- Sheriff: Gunman kills 2, then himself at video game tourney