Megyn Kelly Today not returning, NBC reports

NEW YORK CITY (KXAN) - "Megyn Kelly Today," the 9 a.m. hour of the "Today Show," will not be returning to air, NBC reports.

“Megyn Kelly Today is not returning. Next week, the 9 a.m. hour will be hosted by other TODAY co-anchors," NBC News said in a statement Friday.

The announcement comes three days after Kelly made comments on her show about the use of blackface and that it was "acceptable" to do when she was a child if you were playing a character. The comment came during a panel discussing Halloween costumes.

She sent an apology to colleagues and opened her Wednesday show with an apology as well. Her colleagues covered the story and criticized her comments.

NBC has been airing repeat episodes of "Megyn Kelly Today" Thursday and Friday.