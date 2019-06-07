Michelin unveils new 'puncture-proof' airless tire
GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Michelin and General Motors are working on a new wheel technology that will make flat tires a thing of the past.
The new Uptis Prototype ("Unique Puncture-proof Tire System") would help save 200 million tires from being scrapped every year, according to Michelin.
Those tires are thrown out due to punctures, damage from roads, and improper air pressure causing uneven wear.
The company developed the new tire at the company's research campus in Greenville.
The tire company is working with General Motors to test the prototype in vehicles like the Chevrolet Bolt.
The two companies will be doing real-world testing of the new wheel in a test fleet of Bolt vehicles in Michigan later this year.
Michelin hopes to have the tires up for sale as early as 2024.
