Mordillo, humorous Argentine illustrator, dies at 86

FILE – In this Sept, 3 1992 file photo, Argentinian cartoonist, Guillermo Mordillo, poses with a toy giraffe, a replica of the figure frequently appearing in his drawings at an exhibition held in honour of his 60th birthday in Hamburg, Germany. Mordillo, distinguished for his chubby figures with round noses that provoked both laughter and reflection, has died at age of 86. A post in his official Facebook profile on Monday, July 1, 2019 confirmed earlier Spanish media reports about the Argentinian artist’s death on Sunday in the Spanish island of Mallorca, where he spent long periods. (AP Photo/Chistian Eggers, File)

MADRID (AP) — Argentine cartoonist Guillermo Mordillo, who inspired much laughter and reflection with his illustrations of round-nosed and plumpish characters, has died at the age of 86.

Adrienne Hak of Rubinstein, the Amsterdam-based firm that managed Mordillo’s royalties, said the artist died Sunday night in the Spanish island of Mallorca, where he spent long periods.

Over more than six decades, Mordillo’s illustrations featured in children’s books, animation movies, advertising campaigns and greeting cards.

He rose to fame for his strips in France’s Paris Match and Germany’s Stern magazines, among others. He won numerous awards and his work was featured around the world.

Born in Buenos Aires, Mordillo was based in the south of France after having lived and worked in Peru, the U.S. and Spain.

He was married and had two children.