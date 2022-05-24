KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following a two-year hiatus, the coast-to-coast motorcycle ride by military veterans which culminates in the Vietnam Memorial in Washington D.C. will soon make its way through East Tennessee.

The 32nd Annual Run For the Wall will make its way through East Tennessee on Wednesday, May 25. Riders left Rancho Cucamonga, California on May 17 and are expected to arrive in the nation’s capitol on May 28.

An estimated 250 U.S. Military Veterans on motorcycles will arrive at the Marathon Truck Stop on Watt Rd off of I-40 in Knoxville at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. The riders will be making a quick pit stop on the way to their lunchtime destination in Bristol after spending the night in Chattanooga.

Citizens are encouraged to greet the riders from overpasses where pedestrians are allowed. People may also welcome them at exit 369 as they come in for their break. The Run will leave from Chattanooga at about 8:30 a.m.. The expected time of arrival in Bristol is 2:00 at the Blackwolf HD.

“There were more people on overpasses in East Tennessee than anywhere else (in the country) in 2019.” Sgt. Maj. Doug Lyvere (USMC-Ret.)

The Run For the Wall will conclude with participation in the event formerly known as Rolling Thunder’s “Ride for Freedom” in Washington D.C. In 2019, an estimated 1 million riders participated.

According to the event’s website, it is the largest and longest organized cross-country motorcycle run of its kind in the world. For more information about the route and activities visit rftw.org.