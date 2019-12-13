Mountain lion captured in Southern California suburb

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say a mountain lion captured in a Southern California suburb isn’t the big cat that killed a resident’s dog last week.

Police and wildlife officers responded around dawn to Simi Valley where people had reported seeing a cougar prowling near foothill properties.

The male cougar was tranquilized Thursday and outfitted with a tracking collar that scientists will use to study the animal as part of an ongoing research project.

Dubbed P-79, the lion will be released back into the mountains northwest of Los Angeles. The mountain lion that killed a miniature Schnauzer on Dec. 5 was a female already outfitted with a tracking collar.

