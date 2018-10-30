Move Halloween? Petition seeks to change holiday from Oct. 31 to last Saturday of October
(WIVB/WAVY) - - Unlike other popular holidays like Thanksgiving, Labor Day, and Memorial Day, Halloween has always fallen on the same day.
However, a petition is circling the internet looking to move the holiday from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of October.
The Change.org petition, which can be found here, has over 34,000 signatures - and growing.
The petition reads: "It's time for a Safer, Longer, Stress-Free Celebration!"
According to History.org, Halloween originated with the ancient Celtic celebration of Samhain. Pope Gregory III designated November 1 as a time to honor saints in the 8th century. The evening before was known as All Hallows Eve, which later became Halloween.
