National HIV Testing Day: 1 in 7 people with HIV don't know they have it

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Condoms provided by an HIV/AIDS tsting, treatment and prevention group Northern Nevada HOPES. Source: Flickr/ Wheeler Cowperthwaite

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) - It's National HIV Testing Day and communities all over the country are working to raise awareness.

This year’s theme is "Test Your Way. Do It Today," which serves as a reminder that HIV

testing has never been more convenient because there are more ways than ever

to get tested.

"Some people avoid getting tested because they are afraid of testing HIV positive," said DOH-Hillsborough Human Services Program Director James Roth. "What many do not know is that with the right medication, HIV can become undetectable in lab tests. If HIV is undetectable for six months, it becomes untransmittable."

According to DOH-Hillsborough -- one in seven people are infected with HIV and do not know it, causing about 50 percent of all new HIV infections.

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Miami has the highest HIV infection rate per capita in the country. Fort Lauderdale is also in the top ten.

The CDC recommends that everyone 13-64 years old be tested for HIV at least once during their lifetime, and people at increased risk for HIV infection be tested at least once a year.

To find a location offering free testing as part of National HIV Testing Day click here.