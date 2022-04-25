KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — April 24-30 is National Infertility Awareness Week, a time that advocates say anyone can make a difference by connecting with others, whether they’re struggling with infertility or not.

To bring more awareness to the week and to the data behind it, the group behind the advocacy movement for National Infertility Awareness Week, Resolve: The National Infertility Association has launched a five-day social media campaign calling for others to share their stories, as infertility can be a complicated topic of discussion.

Medical experts and advocates say infertility is a disease or medical condition. It affects 1 in 8 couples in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention define infertility (female factor) as not being able to get pregnant (conceive) after one year (or longer) of unprotected sex; or infertility (male factor) can be caused by different factors and is typically evaluated by a semen analysis.

While infertility affects thousands if not millions of couples each year, physical factors as well as hormonal or genetic have also been cited in data regarding infertility. It’s also a topic of conversation among mental health experts.

“Let’s use NIAW to raise our voices, talk about the issues facing this community and make sure we continue to support those most in need,” the NIAW website states. “Anyone can be challenged to have a family. No matter what race, religion, sexuality or economic status. Change begins with being part of a national movement, National Infertility Awareness Week®. This week unites millions of Americans who want to remove the stigmas and barriers that stand in the way of building families.”

The NIAW 5-day Challenge, led with the hashtag, #WeCanAll is scheduled with the following hashtags for the weekdays of National Infertility Awareness Week:

Day 1, 4/25: #ThisIsMyStory

Day 2, 4/26: #WeCanAll

Day 3, 4/27: #WearOrange

Day 4, 4/28: #InfertilityIs

Day 5, 4/29: #IAmBehindTheSwirl

The NIAW 5 Day Challenge launched on Monday. Starting Monday, April 25th, and ending on Friday, April 29th, the group is challenging the community to share a different photo, story, or Reel for every day using the hashtag on social media.