NC officials worried about storm surge, flooding

RALEIGH, N.C. – North Carolina emergency officials remain worried about storm surge and flash flooding from Hurricane Dorian as it churns up the Atlantic coast. But preliminary damage reports from where the hurricane has departed are better than feared.

Gov. Roy Cooper said Friday there’s “significant concern about hundreds of people trapped” on Ocracoke Island, located south of Cape Hatteras and accessible only by boat or plane.

He says waters are rising there and rescue crews are ready to go when the storm clears.

Cooper says reports of the storm’s aftermath south toward Wilmington are better than anticipated but warned Dorian is still raging at the Outer Banks and in northern counties.

More than 4,500 people spent the night in nearly 80 shelters statewide.