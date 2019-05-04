N.C. sisters, ages 12 and 16, die in head-on crash after passing school bus, troopers say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Madison (left) and Cassandra (right) Gilbert. (Photos via WFMY)

MCGRADY, N.C. (WFMY) — The McGrady community in Wilkes County, N.C. is mourning the death of two young sisters who died in a car crash Thursday.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says 16-year-old Cassandra Elizabeth Gilbert was driving a 2006 Ford Freestyle on N.C. Hwy 18 when she tried to pass a school bus in the passing zone and hit a pickup truck coming in the opposite direction.

Investigators say the driver of the truck tried to avoid the collision but was unsuccessful. The Ford came to rest on N.C. 18 near Painter Lane, the GMC pickup truck overturned and came to rest on a guardrail.

Madison Grace Gilbert, 12, was also in the Ford Freestyle during the crash, which happened around 4:40 p.m., troopers said.

Troopers say the driver of the pickup Michael Shane Miller, 43, of Millers Creek, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health, in Winston-Salem, with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said all occupants were wearing their seatbelts and no impairment is suspected.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.