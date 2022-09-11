NEW YORK (WPIX) — Thousands of people died in the terror attacks on 9/11 and, in the years since, their names have been etched in bronze on the Sept. 11 Memorial in Lower Manhattan.

Loved ones come together each year to remember the nearly 3,000 souls who lost their lives that day. Each name is read out during a ceremony.

If you visit the memorial, you can also use this list to find someone’s name. If you want to find a name, you can check the panel address next to them — N for the north pool, S for the south, followed by a number, one through 76.

Gordon M. Aamoth, Jr. S-49

Edelmiro Abad S-40

Marie Rose Abad S-34

Andrew Anthony Abate N-57

Vincent Paul Abate N-57

Laurence Christopher Abel N-32

Alona Abraham S-4

William F. Abrahamson N-7

Richard Anthony Aceto N-4

Heinrich Bernhard Ackermann S-55

Paul Acquaviva N-37

Christian Adams S-68

Donald LaRoy Adams N-55

Patrick Adams S-45

Shannon Lewis Adams N-49

Stephen George Adams N-70

Ignatius Udo Adanga N-71

Christy A. Addamo N-8

Terence Edward Adderley, Jr. N-58

Sophia B. Addo N-68

Lee Adler N-37

Daniel Thomas Afflitto N-25

Emmanuel Akwasi Afuakwah N-71

Alok Agarwal N-36

Mukul Kumar Agarwala S-43

Joseph Agnello S-11

David Scott Agnes N-47

Joao Alberto da Fonseca Aguiar, Jr. S-34

Brian G. Ahearn S-13

Jeremiah Joseph Ahern S-47

Joanne Marie Ahladiotis N-37

Shabbir Ahmed N-70

Terrance Andre Aiken N-17

Godwin O. Ajala S-65

Trudi M. Alagero N-5

Andrew Alameno N-52

Margaret Ann Alario S-63

Gary M. Albero S-63

Jon Leslie Albert N-7

Peter Craig Alderman N-21

Jacquelyn Delaine Aldridge- Frederick N-10

David D. Alger N-59

Ernest Alikakos S-47

Edward L. Allegretto N-40

Eric Allen S-21

Joseph Ryan Allen N-41

Richard Dennis Allen S-21

Richard L. Allen N-19

Christopher E. Allingham N-42

Anna S. W. Allison N-2

Janet Marie Alonso N-5

Anthony Alvarado N-23

Antonio Javier Alvarez N-70

Victoria Alvarez-Brito N-8

Telmo E. Alvear N-71

Cesar Amoranto Alviar N-16

Tariq Amanullah S-42

Angelo Amaranto N-64

James M. Amato S-7

Joseph Amatuccio S-24

Paul W. Ambrose S-70

Christopher Charles Amoroso S-28

Craig Scott Amundson S-74

Kazuhiro Anai N-63

Calixto Anaya, Jr. S-21

Joseph P. Anchundia S-52

Kermit Charles Anderson N-9

Yvette Constance Anderson S-48

John Jack Andreacchio S-44

Michael Rourke Andrews N-53

Jean Ann Andrucki N-66

Siew-Nya Ang N-5

Joseph Angelini, Sr. S-9

Joseph John Angelini, Jr. S-9

David Lawrence Angell N-1

Mary Lynn Edwards Angell N-1

Laura Angilletta N-32

Doreen J. Angrisani N-15

Lorraine Antigua N-53

Seima David Aoyama N-2

Peter Paul Apollo N-26

Faustino Apostol, Jr. S-6

Frank Thomas Aquilino N-39

Patrick Michael Aranyos S-30

David Gregory Arce S-13

Michael George Arczynski S-54

Louis Arena S-5

Barbara Jean Arestegui N-74

Adam P. Arias S-31

Michael J. Armstrong N-43

Jack Charles Aron N-4

Joshua Todd Aron N-42

Richard Avery Aronow N-66

Myra Joy Aronson N-74

Japhet Jesse Aryee S-48

Carl Francis Asaro S-10

Michael A. Asciak N-63

Michael Edward Asher N-36

Janice Marie Ashley N-58

Thomas J. Ashton N-19

Manuel O. Asitimbay N-68

Gregg A. Atlas S-5

Gerald Thomas Atwood S-11

James Audiffred N-64

Louis F. Aversano, Jr. S-58

Ezra Aviles N-65

Sandy Ayala N-70

Arlene T. Babakitis N-66

Eustace R. Bacchus N-71

John J. Badagliacca N-52

Jane Ellen Baeszler N-43

Robert J. Baierwalter S-63

Andrew J. Bailey N-12

Brett T. Bailey S-31

Garnet Ace Bailey S-3

Tatyana Bakalinskaya N-17

Michael S. Baksh N-16

Sharon M. Balkcom N-7

Michael Andrew Bane N-14

Katherine Bantis N-12

Gerard Baptiste S-14

Walter Baran S-40

Gerard A. Barbara S-18

Paul Vincent Barbaro N-36

James William Barbella S-26

Victor Daniel Barbosa S-37

Christine Johnna Barbuto N-1

Colleen Ann Barkow N-32

David Michael Barkway N-42

Matthew Barnes S-21

Melissa Rose Barnes S-72

Sheila Patricia Barnes S-58

Evan Jay Baron N-60

Renee Barrett-Arjune N-48

Arthur Thaddeus Barry S-20

Diane G. Barry S-56

Maurice Vincent Barry S-28

Scott D. Bart N-9

Carlton W. Bartels N-50

Guy Barzvi N-48

Inna B. Basina N-48

Alysia Christine Burton Basmajian N-47

Kenneth William Basnicki N-21

Steven Joseph Bates S-6

Paul James Battaglia N-4

W. David Bauer N-37

Ivhan Luis Carpio Bautista N-69

Marlyn Capito Bautista N-6

Mark Lawrence Bavis S-3

Jasper Baxter S-45

Lorraine G. Bay S-67

Michele Beale N-20

Todd M. Beamer S-68

Paul Frederick Beatini S-63

Jane S. Beatty N-9

Alan Anthony Beaven S-67

Lawrence Ira Beck N-31

Manette Marie Beckles S-42

Carl John Bedigian S-21

Michael Ernest Beekman S-48

Maria A. Behr N-27

Max J. Beilke S-1

Yelena Belilovsky N-61

Nina Patrice Bell N-8

Debbie S. Bellows N-37

Stephen Elliot Belson S-17

Paul M. Benedetti S-62

Denise Lenore Benedetto S-60

Bryan Craig Bennett N-55

Eric L. Bennett N-65

Oliver Bennett N-20

Margaret L. Benson N-66

Dominick J. Berardi N-31

James Patrick Berger S-56

Steven Howard Berger S-48

John P. Bergin S-6

Alvin Bergsohn N-25

Daniel David Bergstein N-66

Graham Andrew Berkeley S-3

Michael J. Berkeley N-67

Donna M. Bernaerts N-16

David W. Bernard S-66

William H. Bernstein N-56

David M. Berray N-20

David Shelby Berry S-36

Joseph John Berry S-36

William Reed Bethke N-10

Yeneneh Betru S-69

Timothy D. Betterly N-41

Carolyn Mayer Beug N-1

Edward Frank Beyea N-65

Paul Michael Beyer S-14

Anil Tahilram Bharvaney N-22

Bella J. Bhukhan N-49

Shimmy D. Biegeleisen S-42

Peter Alexander Bielfeld S-18

William G. Biggart S-66

Brian Eugene Bilcher S-14

Mark Bingham S-67

Carl Vincent Bini S-6

Gary Eugene Bird N-13

Joshua David Birnbaum N-42

George John Bishop S-59

Kris Romeo Bishundat S-72

Jeffrey Donald Bittner S-35

Albert Balewa Blackman, Jr. N-48

Christopher Joseph Blackwell S-15

Carrie Rosetta Blagburn S-1

Susan Leigh Blair S-56

Harry Blanding, Jr. S-62

Janice Lee Blaney N-16

Craig Michael Blass N-28

Rita Blau S-41

Richard Middleton Blood, Jr. S-62

Michael Andrew Boccardi N-59

John Paul Bocchi N-46

Michael L. Bocchino S-19

Susan M. Bochino S-62

Deora Frances Bodley S-68

Bruce Douglas Boehm N-41

Mary Catherine Murphy Boffa N-3

Nicholas Andrew Bogdan N-13

Darren Christopher Bohan S-56

Lawrence Francis Boisseau S-23

Vincent M. Boland, Jr. N-10

Touri Hamzavi Bolourchi S-4

Alan Bondarenko S-65

Andre Bonheur, Jr. N-58

Colin Arthur Bonnett N-14

Frank J. Bonomo S-12

Yvonne Lucia Bonomo N-18

Sean Booker, Sr. N-19

Kelly Ann Booms N-1

Canfield D. Boone S-74

Mary Jane Booth S-69

Sherry Ann Bordeaux S-42

Krystine Bordenabe S-34

Jerry J. Borg S-66

Martin Michael Boryczewski N-26

Richard Edward Bosco N-58

Klaus Bothe S-3

Carol Marie Bouchard N-75

J. Howard Boulton S-31

Francisco Eligio Bourdier S-38

Thomas Harold Bowden, Jr. N-26

Donna M. Bowen S-75

Kimberly S. Bowers N-36

Veronique Nicole Bowers N-70

Larry Bowman S-65

Shawn Edward Bowman, Jr. N-49

Kevin L. Bowser N-16

Gary R. Box S-6

Gennady Boyarsky N-18

Pamela Boyce N-58

Allen P. Boyle S-73

Michael Boyle S-13

Alfred J. Braca N-41

Sandra Conaty Brace N-18

Kevin Hugh Bracken S-15

Sandy Waugh Bradshaw S-67

David Brian Brady N-22

Alexander Braginsky N-22

Nicholas W. Brandemarti S-33

Daniel Raymond Brandhorst S-4

David Reed Gamboa Brandhorst S-4

Michelle Renee Bratton N-34

Patrice Braut N-10

Lydia Estelle Bravo N-11

Ronald Michael Breitweiser S-42

Edward A. Brennan III N-53

Frank H. Brennan N-55

Michael E. Brennan S-10

Peter Brennan S-8

Thomas More Brennan S-52

Daniel J. Brethel S-17

Gary Lee Bright S-64

Jonathan Eric Briley N-68

Mark A. Brisman S-45

Paul Gary Bristow N-20

Marion R. Britton S-67

Mark Francis Broderick N-28

Herman Charles Broghammer S-58

Keith A. Broomfield N-64

Bernard C. Brown II S-70

Janice Juloise Brown N-11

Lloyd Stanford Brown N-29

Patrick John Brown S-8

Bettina B. Browne-Radburn S-61

Mark Bruce S-52

Richard George Bruehert N-5

Andrew Brunn S-6

Vincent Edward Brunton S-20

Ronald Bucca S-14

Brandon J. Buchanan N-29

Greg J. Buck S-12

Dennis Buckley N-43

Nancy Clare Bueche S-61

Patrick Joseph Buhse N-53

John Edward Bulaga, Jr. N-34

Stephen Bruce Bunin N-37

Christopher L. Burford S-71

Matthew J. Burke N-29

Thomas Daniel Burke N-54

William Francis Burke, Jr. S-18

Charles F. Burlingame III S-69

Thomas E. Burnett, Jr. S-68

Donald J. Burns S-18

Kathleen Anne Burns S-43

Keith James Burns N-28

John Patrick Burnside S-12

Irina Buslo S-44

Milton G. Bustillo N-34

Thomas M. Butler S-7

Patrick Dennis Byrne S-8

Timothy G. Byrne S-50

Daniel M. Caballero S-72

Jesus Neptali Cabezas N-68

Lillian Caceres N-4

Brian Joseph Cachia N-34

Steven Dennis Cafiero, Jr. S-55

Richard Michael Caggiano N-26

Cecile Marella Caguicla N-7

John Brett Cahill S-3

Michael John Cahill N-11

Scott Walter Cahill N-42

Thomas Joseph Cahill N-40

George C. Cain S-20

Salvatore B. Calabro S-8

Joseph M. Calandrillo N-18

Philip V. Calcagno N-15

Edward Calderon S-26

Jose O. Calderon-Olmedo S-74

Kenneth Marcus Caldwell N-65

Dominick E. Calia N-43

Felix Bobby Calixte N-73

Francis Joseph Callahan S-17

Liam Callahan S-29

Suzanne M. Calley S-71

Gino Luigi Calvi N-51

Roko Camaj S-37

Michael F. Cammarata S-15

David Otey Campbell S-34

Geoffrey Thomas Campbell N-22

Robert Arthur Campbell S-44

Sandra Patricia Campbell N-37

Sean Thomas Canavan S-64

John A. Candela N-26

Vincent A. Cangelosi N-41

Stephen J. Cangialosi N-43

Lisa Bella Cannava N-58

Brian Cannizzaro S-8

Michael R. Canty N-61

Louis Anthony Caporicci N-53

Jonathan Neff Cappello N-52

James Christopher Cappers N-15

Richard Michael Caproni N-10

Jose Manuel Cardona N-62

Dennis M. Carey, Sr. S-7

Edward Carlino N-11

Michael Scott Carlo S-12

David G. Carlone S-63

Rosemarie C. Carlson N-67

Mark Stephen Carney N-65

Joyce Ann Carpeneto N-72

Jeremy Caz Carrington N-45

Michael T. Carroll S-8

Peter J. Carroll S-6

James Joseph Carson, Jr. N-35

Christoffer Mikael Carstanjen S-3

Angelene C. Carter S-76

James Marcel Cartier S-64

Sharon Ann Carver S-1

Vivian Casalduc N-65

John Francis Casazza N-52

Paul Regan Cascio S-30

Neilie Anne Heffernan Casey N-75

William Joseph Cashman S-68

Thomas Anthony Casoria S-18

William Otto Caspar N-13

Alejandro Castaño S-38

Arcelia Castillo N-5

Leonard M. Castrianno N-44

Jose Ramon Castro N-23

William E. Caswell S-70

Richard G. Catarelli N-9

Christopher Sean Caton N-54

Robert John Caufield N-19

Mary Teresa Caulfield N-9

Judson Cavalier S-52

Michael Joseph Cawley S-11

Jason David Cayne N-43

Juan Armando Ceballos S-37

Marcia G. Cecil-Carter N-63

Jason Michael Cefalu N-56

Thomas Joseph Celic N-12

Ana Mercedes Centeno N-14

Joni Cesta S-38

John J. Chada S-1

Jeffrey Marc Chairnoff S-51

Swarna Chalasani S-42

William A. Chalcoff N-16

Eli Chalouh S-48

Charles Lawrence Chan N-44

Mandy Chang S-44

Rosa Maria Chapa S-71

Mark Lawrence Charette N-4

David M. Charlebois S-69

Gregorio Manuel Chavez N-70

Pedro Francisco Checo S-39

Douglas MacMillan Cherry S-60

Stephen Patrick Cherry N-26

Vernon Paul Cherry S-11

Nestor Julio Chevalier, Jr. N-33

Swede Joseph Chevalier N-28

Alexander H. Chiang N-10

Dorothy J. Chiarchiaro N-58

Luis Alfonso Chimbo N-70

Robert Chin S-39

Eddie Wing-Wai Ching N-23

Nicholas Paul Chiofalo S-7

John G. Chipura S-21

Peter A. Chirchirillo N-5

Catherine Ellen Chirls N-55

Kyung Hee Casey Cho N-14

Abul K. Chowdhury N-36

Mohammad Salahuddin Chowdhury N-67

Kirsten Lail Christophe S-54

Pamela Chu N-29

Steven Paul Chucknick S-31

Wai Ching Chung S-53

Christopher Ciafardini N-60

Alex F. Ciccone N-8

Frances Ann Cilente N-37

Elaine Cillo N-6

Patricia Ann Cimaroli Massari and her unborn child N-11

Edna Cintron N-12

Nestor Andre Cintron III N-44

Robert D. Cirri, Sr. S-29

Juan Pablo Cisneros N-52

Benjamin Keefe Clark S-39

Eugene Clark S-56

Gregory Alan Clark N-31

Mannie Leroy Clark N-10

Sara M. Clark S-70

Thomas R. Clark S-51

Christopher Robert Clarke S-50

Donna Marie Clarke N-14

Michael J. Clarke S-16

Suria Rachel Emma Clarke N-34

Kevin Francis Cleary S-32

James D. Cleere N-5

Geoffrey W. Cloud N-47

Susan Marie Clyne N-8

Steven Coakley S-13

Jeffrey Alan Coale N-69

Patricia A. Cody N-8

Daniel Michael Coffey N-5

Jason Matthew Coffey N-5

Florence G. Cohen S-47

Kevin S. Cohen N-33

Anthony Joseph Coladonato N-36

Mark Joseph Colaio N-42

Stephen J. Colaio N-42

Christopher Michael Colasanti N-53

Kevin Nathaniel Colbert S-35

Michel P. Colbert N-52

Keith E. Coleman N-30

Scott Thomas Coleman N-30

Tarel Coleman S-23

Liam Joseph Colhoun N-73

Robert D. Colin S-61

Robert J. Coll S-31

Jean Marie Collin S-63

John Michael Collins S-22

Michael L. Collins N-36

Thomas Joseph Collins S-50

Joseph Kent Collison N-72

Jeffrey Dwayne Collman N-74

Patricia Malia Colodner N-6

Linda M. Colon N-3

Sol E. Colon S-58

Ronald Edward Comer N-11

Jaime Concepcion N-70

Albert Conde S-63

Denease Conley S-65

Susan P. Conlon N-73

Margaret Mary Conner N-31

Cynthia Marie Lise Connolly S-56

John E. Connolly, Jr. S-32

James Lee Connor S-50

Jonathan M. Connors N-25

Kevin Patrick Connors S-30

Kevin F. Conroy N-4

Brenda E. Conway N-12

Dennis Michael Cook N-40

Helen D. Cook N-72

Jeffrey W. Coombs N-2

John A. Cooper S-49

Julian T. Cooper S-73

Joseph John Coppo, Jr. N-43

Gerard J. Coppola N-63

Joseph Albert Corbett N-53

John J. Corcoran III S-4

Alejandro Cordero N-6

Robert Joseph Cordice S-7

Ruben D. Correa S-9

Danny A. Correa-Gutierrez N-7

Georgine Rose Corrigan S-68

James J. Corrigan, Ret. S-5

Carlos Cortés-Rodriguez S-65

Kevin Michael Cosgrove S-60

Dolores Marie Costa N-58

Digna Alexandra Costanza N-13

Charles Gregory Costello, Jr. N-64

Michael S. Costello N-26

Asia S. Cottom S-70

Conrod Kofi Cottoy, Sr. N-62

Martin John Coughlan S-64

John G. Coughlin S-23

Timothy J. Coughlin N-54

James E. Cove S-59

Andre Colin Cox N-23

Frederick John Cox S-50

James Raymond Coyle S-7

Michele Coyle-Eulau N-11

Christopher Seton Cramer S-42

Eric A. Cranford S-72

Denise Elizabeth Crant N-10

James Leslie Crawford, Jr. N-27

Robert James Crawford S-18

Tara Kathleen Creamer N-75

Joanne Mary Cregan N-37

Lucia Crifasi N-18

John A. Crisci S-8

Daniel Hal Crisman N-15

Dennis A. Cross S-6

Kevin R. Crotty S-52

Thomas G. Crotty S-53

John R. Crowe S-55

Welles Remy Crowther S-50

Robert L. Cruikshank N-58

John Robert Cruz N-49

Grace Alegre Cua S-39

Kenneth John Cubas S-43

Francisco Cruz Cubero S-65

Thelma Cuccinello N-1

Richard Joseph Cudina N-51

Neil James Cudmore N-20

Thomas Patrick Cullen III S-13

Joan Cullinan N-31

Joyce Rose Cummings S-39

Brian Thomas Cummins N-27

Michael Joseph Cunningham S-31

Robert Curatolo S-19

Laurence Damian Curia N-41

Paul Dario Curioli S-63

Patrick Joseph Currivan N-74

Beverly L. Curry N-35

Andrew Peter Charles Curry Green N-1

Michael Sean Curtin S-24

Patricia Cushing S-67

Gavin Cushny N-31

Caleb Arron Dack N-21

Carlos S. da Costa S-25

Jason M. Dahl S-67

Brian Paul Dale N-76

John D’Allara S-24

Vincent Gerard D’Amadeo N-32

Thomas A. Damaskinos N-32

Jack L. D’Ambrosi, Jr. N-45

Jeannine Damiani-Jones N-42

Manuel João DaMota N-71

Patrick W. Danahy S-40

Mary D’Antonio N-6

Vincent G. Danz S-24

Dwight Donald Darcy N-66

Elizabeth Ann Darling N-12

Annette Andrea Dataram N-69

Edward A. D’Atri S-6

Michael D. D’Auria S-16

Lawrence Davidson S-62

Michael Allen Davidson N-30

Scott Matthew Davidson S-10

Titus Davidson S-46

Niurka Davila N-66

Ada M. Davis S-75

Clinton Davis, Sr. S-28

Wayne Terrial Davis N-21

Anthony Richard Dawson N-22

Calvin Dawson S-32

Edward James Day S-15

William Thomas Dean N-11

Robert J. DeAngelis, Jr. S-64

Thomas Patrick DeAngelis S-16

Dorothy Alma de Araujo S-4

Ana Gloria Pocasangre Debarrera S-2

Tara E. Debek N-9

James D. Debeuneure S-70

Anna M. DeBin N-47

James V. DeBlase, Jr. N-51

Jayceryll Malabuyoc de Chavez S-40

Paul DeCola N-36

Gerald F. DeConto S-72

Simon Marash Dedvukaj N-64

Jason Christopher DeFazio N-40

David A. DeFeo S-49

Jennifer De Jesus S-46

Monique Effie DeJesus N-29

Nereida De Jesus S-60

Emy De La Peña S-40

Donald Arthur Delapenha S-36

Azucena Maria de la Torre N-47

Vito Joseph DeLeo N-63

Danielle Anne Delie N-3

Joseph A. Della Pietra N-40

Andrea DellaBella S-58

Palmina DelliGatti N-4

Colleen Ann Deloughery S-59

Joseph DeLuca S-68

Manuel Del Valle, Jr. S-16

Francis Albert De Martini S-27

Anthony Demas S-55

Martin N. DeMeo S-9

Francis Deming N-17

Carol Keyes Demitz S-42

Kevin Dennis N-44

Thomas Francis Dennis, Sr. N-56

Jean C. DePalma N-12

Jose Nicolas De Pena N-69

Robert John Deraney N-21

Michael DeRienzo N-53

David Paul DeRubbio S-14

Jemal Legesse DeSantis N-58

Christian Louis DeSimone N-4

Edward DeSimone III N-53

Andrew J. Desperito S-18

Michael Jude D’Esposito N-6

Cindy Ann Deuel N-59

Melanie Louise de Vere N-20

Jerry DeVito N-60

Robert P. Devitt, Jr. N-32

Dennis Lawrence Devlin S-15

Gerard P. Dewan S-8

Sulemanali Kassamali Dhanani S-53

Michael Louis DiAgostino N-49

Matthew Diaz N-24

Nancy Diaz N-70

Obdulio Ruiz Diaz N-71

Michael A. Diaz-Piedra III N-72

Judith Berquis Diaz-Sierra S-40

Patricia Florence Di Chiaro N-8

Rodney Dickens S-70

Jerry D. Dickerson S-74

Joseph Dermot Dickey, Jr. N-46

Lawrence Patrick Dickinson N-67

Michael D. Diehl S-40

John Difato N-58

Vincent Francis DiFazio N-55

Carl Anthony DiFranco N-4

Donald Joseph DiFranco N-64

John DiGiovanni N-73

Eddie A. Dillard S-70

Debra Ann Di Martino S-36

David DiMeglio N-2

Stephen Patrick Dimino N-53

William John Dimmling N-12

Christopher More Dincuff N-60

Jeffrey Mark Dingle N-21

Rena Sam Dinnoo N-12

Anthony Dionisio N-33

George DiPasquale S-17

Joseph Di Pilato S-46

Douglas Frank DiStefano N-49

Donald Americo DiTullio N-75

Ramzi A. Doany N-14

Johnnie Doctor, Jr. S-72

John Joseph Doherty S-60

Melissa Cándida Doi S-46

Brendan Dolan N-61

Robert E. Dolan, Jr. S-73

Neil Matthew Dollard N-40

James Domanico S-48

Benilda Pascua Domingo S-37

Alberto Dominguez N-2

Carlos Dominguez N-3

Jerome Mark Patrick Dominguez S-25

Kevin W. Donnelly S-6

Jacqueline Donovan S-33

William H. Donovan S-73

Stephen Scott Dorf S-32

Thomas Dowd N-55

Kevin Christopher Dowdell S-11

Mary Yolanda Dowling S-59

Raymond Matthew Downey, Sr. S-9

Frank Joseph Doyle S-34

Joseph Michael Doyle N-33

Randall L. Drake S-38

Patrick Joseph Driscoll S-68

Stephen Patrick Driscoll S-24

Charles A. Droz III S-70

Mirna A. Duarte N-16

Luke A. Dudek N-70

Christopher Michael Duffy S-35

Gerard J. Duffy S-10

Michael Joseph Duffy S-35

Thomas W. Duffy N-4

Antoinette Duger N-72

Jackie Sayegh Duggan N-69

Sareve Dukat S-48

Patrick Dunn S-72

Felicia Gail Dunn-Jones S-66

Christopher Joseph Dunne N-13

Richard Anthony Dunstan S-59

Patrick Thomas Dwyer N-25

Joseph Anthony Eacobacci N-50

John Bruce Eagleson S-66

Edward T. Earhart S-72

Robert Douglas Eaton N-46

Dean Phillip Eberling S-33

Margaret Ruth Echtermann S-48

Paul Robert Eckna N-28

Constantine Economos S-51

Barbara G. Edwards S-70

Dennis Michael Edwards N-54

Michael Hardy Edwards S-50

Christine Egan S-53

Lisa Erin Egan N-49

Martin J. Egan, Jr. S-11

Michael Egan S-53

Samantha Martin Egan N-49

Carole Eggert N-6

Lisa Caren Ehrlich S-62

John Ernst Eichler N-71

Eric Adam Eisenberg S-58

Daphne Ferlinda Elder N-8

Michael J. Elferis S-18

Mark Joseph Ellis S-25

Valerie Silver Ellis N-25

Albert Alfy William Elmarry N-36

Robert R. Elseth S-73

Edgar Hendricks Emery, Jr. S-41

Doris Suk-Yuen Eng N-70

Christopher Epps N-6

Ulf Ramm Ericson S-65

Erwin L. Erker N-5

William John Erwin N-46

Sarah Ali Escarcega N-20

Jose Espinal S-66

Fanny Espinoza N-47

Billy Scoop Esposito N-40

Bridget Ann Esposito N-18

Francis Esposito S-7

Michael A. Esposito S-7

Ruben Esquilin, Jr. S-39

Sadie Ette N-69

Barbara G. Etzold N-59

Eric Brian Evans S-59

Robert Edward Evans S-15

Meredith Emily June Ewart S-54

Catherine K. Fagan N-13

Patricia Mary Fagan S-55

Ivan Kyrillos Fairbanks-Barbosa N-43

Keith George Fairben S-26

Sandra Fajardo-Smith N-7

Charles S. Falkenberg S-69

Dana Falkenberg S-69

Zoe Falkenberg S-69

Jamie L. Fallon S-72

William F. Fallon N-65

William Lawrence Fallon, Jr. N-37

Anthony J. Fallone, Jr. N-51

Dolores Brigitte Fanelli N-5

Robert John Fangman S-2

John Joseph Fanning S-11

Kathleen Anne Faragher N-22

Thomas James Farino S-19

Nancy C. Doloszycki Farley N-18

Paige Marie Farley-Hackel N-75

Elizabeth Ann Farmer N-47

Douglas Jon Farnum N-10

John Gerard Farrell N-53

John W. Farrell S-51

Terrence Patrick Farrell S-11

Joseph D. Farrelly S-22

Thomas Patrick Farrelly N-17

Syed Abdul Fatha S-49

Christopher Edward Faughnan N-54

Wendy R. Faulkner S-61

Shannon Marie Fava N-35

Bernard D. Favuzza N-42

Robert Fazio, Jr. S-24

Ronald Carl Fazio, Sr. S-60

William M. Feehan S-18

Francis Jude Feely N-7

Garth Erin Feeney N-21

Sean Bernard Fegan N-60

Lee S. Fehling S-7

Peter Adam Feidelberg S-54

Alan D. Feinberg S-10

Rosa Maria Feliciano N-15

Edward P. Felt S-68

Edward Thomas Fergus, Jr. N-41

George J. Ferguson III S-37

J. Joseph Ferguson S-69

Henry Fernandez N-70

Judy Hazel Santillan Fernandez N-36

Julio Fernandez S-45

Elisa Giselle Ferraina N-20

Anne Marie Sallerin Ferreira N-44

Robert John Ferris S-60

David Francis Ferrugio N-56

Louis V. Fersini, Jr. N-43

Michael David Ferugio S-63

Bradley James Fetchet S-35

Jennifer Louise Fialko S-59

Kristen Nicole Fiedel N-6

Amelia V. Fields S-75

Samuel Fields S-65

Alexander Milan Filipov N-2

Michael Bradley Finnegan N-45

Timothy J. Finnerty N-52

Michael C. Fiore S-5

Stephen J. Fiorelli N-66

Paul M. Fiori N-24

John B. Fiorito N-41

John R. Fischer S-13

Andrew Fisher N-22

Bennett Lawson Fisher S-40

Gerald P. Fisher S-75

John Roger Fisher N-66

Thomas J. Fisher S-41

Lucy A. Fishman S-61

Ryan D. Fitzgerald S-40

Thomas James Fitzpatrick S-52

Richard P. Fitzsimons S-23

Salvatore Fiumefreddo N-24

Darlene E. Flagg S-70

Wilson F. Flagg S-70

Christina Donovan Flannery S-50

Eileen Flecha S-41

Andre G. Fletcher S-7

Carl M. Flickinger N-40

Matthew M. Flocco S-72

John Joseph Florio S-22

Joseph Walkden Flounders S-32

Carol Ann Flyzik N-1

David Fodor S-41

Michael N. Fodor S-11

Stephen Mark Fogel N-47

Thomas J. Foley S-16

Jane C. Folger S-67

David J. Fontana S-6

Chih Min Foo S-44

Delrose E. Forbes Cheatham N-48

Godwin Forde S-46

Donald A. Foreman S-27

Christopher Hugh Forsythe N-44

Claudia Alicia Foster N-56

Noel John Foster S-62

Sandra N. Foster S-71

Ana Fosteris S-61

Robert Joseph Foti S-20

Jeffrey Fox S-35

Virginia Elizabeth Fox N-10

Pauline Francis N-24

Virgin Lucy Francis N-69

Gary Jay Frank S-58

Morton H. Frank N-26

Peter Christopher Frank N-59

Colleen L. Fraser S-68

Richard K. Fraser S-59

Kevin J. Frawley S-33

Clyde Frazier, Jr. S-27

Lillian Inez Frederick S-58

Andrew Fredericks S-21

Tamitha Freeman S-58

Brett Owen Freiman S-46

Peter L. Freund S-7

Arlene Eva Fried N-46

Alan W. Friedlander S-58

Andrew Keith Friedman N-59

Paul J. Friedman N-75

Gregg J. Froehner S-29

Lisa Anne Frost S-3

Peter Christian Fry S-32

Clement A. Fumando N-33

Steven Elliot Furman N-50

Paul James Furmato N-26

Karleton Douglas Beye Fyfe N-1

Fredric Neal Gabler N-26

Richard Peter Gabriel S-70

Richard S. Gabrielle S-55

James Andrew Gadiel N-31

Pamela Lee Gaff S-55

Ervin Vincent Gailliard S-66

Deanna Lynn Galante and her

unborn child N-37

Grace Catherine Galante N-37

Anthony Edward Gallagher N-50

Daniel James Gallagher N-28

John Patrick Gallagher N-49

Lourdes J. Galletti N-47

Cono E. Gallo N-61

Vincent Gallucci N-5

Thomas E. Galvin N-39

Giovanna Galletta Gambale N-34

Thomas Gambino, Jr. S-15

Giann F. Gamboa S-37

Ronald L. Gamboa S-4

Peter James Ganci, Jr. S-17

Michael Gann N-20

Charles William Garbarini S-12

Andrew Sonny Garcia S-68

Cesar R. Garcia N-5

David Garcia N-17

Jorge Luis Morron Garcia S-65

Juan Garcia N-23

Marlyn Del Carmen Garcia N-3

Christopher Samuel Gardner S-57

Douglas Benjamin Gardner N-38

Harvey Joseph Gardner III N-72

Jeffrey Brian Gardner N-4

Thomas A. Gardner S-8

William Arthur Gardner N-37

Frank Garfi N-25

Rocco Nino Gargano N-28

James M. Gartenberg N-64

Matthew David Garvey S-6

Bruce Gary S-15

Boyd Alan Gatton S-43

Donald Richard Gavagan, Jr. N-42

Peter Alan Gay N-2

Terence D. Gazzani N-51

Gary Paul Geidel S-10

Paul Hamilton Geier N-51

Julie M. Geis S-57

Peter Gerard Gelinas N-56

Steven Paul Geller N-29

Howard G. Gelling, Jr. S-51

Peter Victor Genco, Jr. N-41

Steven Gregory Genovese N-26

Alayne Gentul S-42

Linda M. George N-75

Edward F. Geraghty S-9

Suzanne Geraty N-35

Ralph Gerhardt N-45

Robert Gerlich N-18

Denis P. Germain S-16

Marina Romanovna Gertsberg N-48

Susan M. Getzendanner S-40

Lawrence D. Getzfred S-72

James G. Geyer N-55

Cortez Ghee S-75

Joseph M. Giaccone N-36

Vincent Francis Giammona S-6

Debra Lynn Gibbon S-54

James Andrew Giberson S-16

Brenda C. Gibson S-1

Craig Neil Gibson N-16

Ronnie E. Gies S-8

Andrew Clive Gilbert N-45

Timothy Paul Gilbert N-45

Paul Stuart Gilbey S-32

Paul John Gill S-9

Mark Y. Gilles N-50

Evan Hunter Gillette S-50

Ronald Lawrence Gilligan N-33

Rodney C. Gillis S-24

Laura Gilly N-35

John F. Ginley S-16

Donna Marie Giordano S-55

Jeffrey John Giordano S-8

John Giordano S-18

Steven A. Giorgetti N-13

Martin Giovinazzo N-3

Kum-Kum Girolamo S-54

Salvatore Gitto N-10

Cynthia Giugliano N-64

Mon Gjonbalaj S-37

Dianne Gladstone S-47

Keith Alexander Glascoe S-11

Thomas Irwin Glasser S-49

Edmund Glazer N-75

Harry Glenn N-16

Barry H. Glick N-66

Jeremy Logan Glick S-67

Steven Glick N-21

John T. Gnazzo N-32

William Robert Godshalk S-35

Michael Gogliormella N-35

Brian F. Goldberg S-42

Jeffrey G. Goldflam N-38

Michelle Goldstein S-62

Monica Goldstein N-48

Steven Ian Goldstein N-50

Ronald F. Golinski S-75

Andrew H. Golkin N-46

Dennis James Gomes S-43

Enrique Antonio Gomez N-68

Jose Bienvenido Gomez N-68

Manuel Gomez, Jr. S-44

Wilder Alfredo Gomez N-69

Jenine Nicole Gonzalez S-53

Mauricio Gonzalez S-64

Rosa J. Gonzalez N-66

Lynn Catherine Goodchild S-3

Calvin Joseph Gooding N-39

Peter Morgan Goodrich S-3

Harry Goody S-48

Kiran Kumar Reddy Gopu N-8

Catherine C. Gorayeb N-22

Lisa Fenn Gordenstein N-75

Kerene Gordon N-24

Sebastian Gorki S-38

Kieran Joseph Gorman S-36

Thomas Edward Gorman S-28

Michael Edward Gould N-25

O. Kristin Osterholm White Gould S-68

Douglas Alan Gowell S-4

Yuji Goya S-45

Jon Richard Grabowski N-15

Christopher Michael Grady N-46

Edwin J. Graf III N-41

David Martin Graifman S-34

Gilbert Franco Granados S-58

Lauren Catuzzi Grandcolas and

her unborn child S-68

Elvira Granitto N-64

Winston Arthur Grant N-65

Christopher S. Gray N-44

Ian J. Gray S-71

James Michael Gray S-13

Tara McCloud Gray N-72

John M. Grazioso N-25

Timothy George Grazioso N-25

Derrick Auther Green S-42

Wade B. Green N-23

Wanda Anita Green S-67

Elaine Myra Greenberg N-20

Donald Freeman Greene S-67

Gayle R. Greene N-9

James Arthur Greenleaf, Jr. N-62

Eileen Marsha Greenstein S-56

Elizabeth Martin Gregg N-59

Denise Marie Gregory N-63

Donald H. Gregory N-39

Florence Moran Gregory S-58

Pedro Grehan N-51

John Michael Griffin N-63

Tawanna Sherry Griffin N-23

Joan Donna Griffith S-39

Warren Grifka N-15

Ramon B. Grijalvo N-65

Joseph F. Grillo N-66

David Joseph Grimner N-12

Francis Edward Grogan S-4

Linda Gronlund S-68

Kenneth George Grouzalis S-25

Joseph Grzelak S-19

Matthew James Grzymalski N-54

Robert Joseph Gschaar S-53

Liming Gu N-3

Richard J. Guadagno S-67

Jose A. Guadalupe S-10

Cindy Yan Zhu Guan S-48

Geoffrey E. Guja S-12

Joseph P. Gullickson S-9

Babita Girjamatie Guman S-39

Douglas Brian Gurian N-39

Janet Ruth Gustafson S-61

Philip T. Guza S-53

Barbara Guzzardo S-55

Peter Mark Gyulavary S-65

Gary Robert Haag N-5

Andrea Lyn Haberman N-61

Barbara Mary Habib N-9

Philip Haentzler N-73

Nezam A. Hafiz N-6

Karen Elizabeth Hagerty S-54

Steven Michael Hagis N-55

Mary Lou Hague S-35

David Halderman S-21

Maile Rachel Hale N-21

Diane Hale-McKinzy S-1

Richard B. Hall S-54

Stanley R. Hall S-70

Vaswald George Hall N-67

Robert J. Halligan S-54

Vincent Gerard Halloran S-13

Carolyn B. Halmon S-75

James Douglas Halvorson N-0

Mohammad Salman Hamdani S-66

Felicia Hamilton S-41

Robert W. Hamilton S-12

Carl Max Hammond, Jr. S-3

Frederic K. Han N-46

Christopher James Hanley N-22

Sean S. Hanley S-12

Valerie Joan Hanna N-9

Thomas Paul Hannafin S-5

Kevin James Hannaford, Sr. N-50

Michael Lawrence Hannan N-10

Dana Rey Hannon S-19

Christine Lee Hanson S-4

Peter Burton Hanson S-4

Sue Kim Hanson S-4

Vassilios G. Haramis S-65

James A. Haran N-51

Gerald Francis Hardacre S-4

Jeffrey Pike Hardy N-24

T.J. Hargrave N-55

Daniel Edward Harlin S-16

Frances Haros S-35

Harvey L. Harrell S-5

Stephen G. Harrell S-5

Melissa Harrington-Hughes N-22

Aisha Ann Harris N-72

Stewart D. Harris N-47

John Patrick Hart S-39

Eric Hartono S-4

John Clinton Hartz S-43

Emeric Harvey N-67

Peter Paul Hashem N-2

Thomas Theodore Haskell, Jr. S-22

Timothy Shawn Haskell S-22

Joseph John Hasson III N-55

Leonard W. Hatton, Jr. S-26

Terence S. Hatton S-9

Michael Helmut Haub S-10

Timothy Aaron Haviland N-14

Donald G. Havlish, Jr. S-56

Anthony Maurice Hawkins N-31

Nobuhiro Hayatsu S-39

James Edward Hayden S-4

Robert Jay Hayes N-76

Philip T. Hayes, Ret. S-13

W. Ward Haynes N-49

Scott Jordan Hazelcorn N-54

Michael K. Healey S-12

Roberta B. Heber N-7

Charles Francis Xavier Heeran N-29

John F. Heffernan S-15

Michele M. Heidenberger S-69

Sheila M.S. Hein S-75

H. Joseph Heller, Jr. N-62

JoAnn L. Heltibridle N-14

Ronald John Hemenway S-71

Mark F. Hemschoot S-62

Ronnie Lee Henderson S-23

Brian Hennessey N-35

Edward R. Hennessy, Jr. N-76

Michelle Marie Henrique S-41

Joseph Patrick Henry S-10

William L. Henry, Jr. S-10

Catherina Henry-Robinson N-72

John Christopher Henwood N-52

Robert Allan Hepburn N-14

Mary Herencia S-55

Lindsay C. Herkness III S-46

Harvey Robert Hermer N-24

Norberto Hernandez N-68

Raul Hernandez N-31

Gary Herold S-58

Jeffrey Alan Hersch N-47

Thomas J. Hetzel S-17

Leon Bernard Heyward MC

Sundance S-36

Brian Christopher Hickey S-12

Enemencio Dario Hidalgo Cedeño N-69

Timothy Brian Higgins S-22

Robert D. W. Higley II S-59

Todd Russell Hill S-46

Clara Victorine Hinds N-69

Neal O. Hinds S-37

Mark Hindy N-25

Katsuyuki Hirai S-39

Heather Malia Ho N-70

Tara Yvette Hobbs S-59

Thomas Anderson Hobbs N-50

James J. Hobin N-9

Robert Wayne Hobson III N-49

DaJuan Hodges N-8

Ronald G. Hoerner S-65

Patrick A. Hoey N-66

John A. Hofer N-2

Marcia Hoffman N-36

Stephen Gerard Hoffman N-42

Frederick Joseph Hoffmann N-39

Michele L. Hoffmann N-39

Judith Florence Hofmiller N-16

Wallace Cole Hogan, Jr. S-74

Thomas Warren Hohlweck, Jr. S-60

Jonathan R. Hohmann S-8

Cora Hidalgo Holland N-2

John Holland N-70

Joseph F. Holland N-61

Jimmie I. Holley S-75

Elizabeth Holmes S-32

Thomas P. Holohan S-14

Herbert Wilson Homer S-2

LeRoy W. Homer, Jr. S-67

Bradley V. Hoorn N-58

James P. Hopper N-30

Montgomery McCullough Hord N-29

Michael Joseph Horn N-27

Matthew Douglas Horning N-16

Robert L. Horohoe, Jr. N-39

Michael Robert Horrocks S-2

Aaron Horwitz N-42

Charles J. Houston S-32

Uhuru G. Houston S-28

Angela M. Houtz S-73

George Gerard Howard S-28

Brady Kay Howell S-73

Michael C. Howell N-60

Steven Leon Howell N-3

Jennifer L. Howley and her unborn child S-56

Milagros Hromada S-55

Marian R. Hrycak S-48

Stephen Huczko, Jr. S-30

Kris Robert Hughes S-34

Paul Rexford Hughes N-16

Robert T. Hughes, Jr. N-73

Thomas F. Hughes, Jr. N-71

Timothy Robert Hughes N-44

Susan Huie N-20

Lamar Demetrius Hulse N-17

John Nicholas Humber, Jr. N-1

William Christopher Hunt S-33

Kathleen Anne Hunt-Casey S-50

Joseph Gerard Hunter S-8

Peggie M. Hurt S-75

Robert R. Hussa N-62

Stephen N. Hyland, Jr. S-74

Robert J. Hymel S-71

Thomas Edward Hynes S-37

Walter G. Hynes S-17

Joseph Anthony Ianelli N-9

Zuhtu Ibis N-36

Jonathan Lee Ielpi S-7

Michael Patrick Iken S-33

Daniel Ilkanayev N-48

Frederick J. Ill, Jr. S-16

Abraham Nethanel Ilowitz N-64

Anthony P. Infante, Jr. S-27

Louis S. Inghilterra S-43

Christopher Noble Ingrassia N-30

Paul Innella N-36

Stephanie Veronica Irby N-7

Douglas Jason Irgang S-50

Kristin Irvine-Ryan S-51

Todd Antione Isaac N-56

Erik Hans Isbrandtsen N-25

Taizo Ishikawa S-45

Waleed Joseph Iskandar N-1

Aram Iskenderian, Jr. N-47

John F. Iskyan N-52

Kazushige Ito S-45

Aleksandr Valeryevich Ivantsov N-27

Lacey Bernard Ivory S-74

Virginia May Jablonski N-5

Bryan C. Jack S-70

Brooke Alexandra Jackman N-41

Aaron Jeremy Jacobs N-29

Ariel Louis Jacobs N-21

Jason Kyle Jacobs S-40

Michael G. Jacobs S-42

Steven A. Jacobson N-71

Steven D. Jacoby S-70

Ricknauth Jaggernauth N-71

Jake Denis Jagoda N-34

Yudhvir S. Jain N-37

Maria Jakubiak N-11

Robert Adrien Jalbert S-2

Ernest James N-5

Gricelda E. James N-67

Mark Steven Jardim N-23

Amy Nicole Jarret S-2

Muhammadou Jawara N-70

Francois Jean-Pierre N-71

Maxima Jean-Pierre N-24

Paul Edward Jeffers N-52

John Charles Jenkins N-76

Joseph Jenkins, Jr. S-64

Alan Keith Jensen S-43

Prem Nath Jerath N-67

Farah Jeudy S-60

Hweidar Jian N-27

Eliezer Jimenez, Jr. N-69

Luis Jimenez, Jr. N-13

Charles Gregory John S-45

Nicholas John N-23

Dennis M. Johnson S-74

LaShawna Johnson N-72

Scott Michael Johnson S-33

William R. Johnston S-14

Allison Horstmann Jones S-51

Arthur Joseph Jones III N-59

Brian Leander Jones S-39

Charles Edward Jones N-74

Christopher D. Jones N-41

Donald T. Jones II N-43

Donald W. Jones N-55

Judith Lawter Jones S-73

Linda Jones S-56

Mary S. Jones N-65

Andrew Brian Jordan, Sr. S-22

Robert Thomas Jordan N-42

Albert Gunnis Joseph S-46

Ingeborg Joseph S-46

Karl Henry Joseph S-20

Stephen Joseph S-44

Jane Eileen Josiah S-43

Anthony Jovic S-10

Angel L. Juarbe, Jr. S-16

Karen Sue Juday N-31

Ann C. Judge S-70

Mychal F. Judge S-18

Paul William Jurgens S-30

Thomas Edward Jurgens S-26

Shashikiran Lakshmikantha

Kadaba N-18

Gavkharoy Kamardinova S-64

Shari Kandell N-32

Howard Lee Kane N-69

Jennifer Lynn Kane N-4

Vincent D. Kane S-18

Joon Koo Kang N-29

Sheldon Robert Kanter N-36

Deborah H. Kaplan N-66

Robin Lynne Kaplan N-1

Alvin Peter Kappelmann, Jr. S-63

Charles H. Karczewski S-56

William A. Karnes N-9

Douglas Gene Karpiloff S-26

Charles L. Kasper S-11

Andrew K. Kates N-38

John A. Katsimatides N-39

Robert Michael Kaulfers S-28

Don Jerome Kauth, Jr. S-36

Hideya Kawauchi S-44

Edward T. Keane N-66

Richard M. Keane N-15

Lisa Yvonne Kearney-Griffin N-18

Karol Ann Keasler S-34

Barbara A. Keating N-76

Paul Hanlon Keating S-5

Leo Russell Keene III S-33

Brenda Kegler S-1

Chandler Raymond Keller S-69

Joseph John Keller S-46

Peter R. Kellerman N-28

Joseph P. Kellett N-61

Frederick H. Kelley III N-43

James Joseph Kelly N-56

Joseph A. Kelly N-51

Maurice P. Kelly N-24

Richard John Kelly, Jr. S-15

Thomas Michael Kelly S-30

Thomas Richard Kelly S-20

Thomas W. Kelly S-20

Timothy Colin Kelly N-43

William Hill Kelly, Jr. N-21

Robert Clinton Kennedy N-12

Thomas J. Kennedy S-8

Yvonne E. Kennedy S-69

John Richard Keohane S-63

Ralph Francis Kershaw S-3

Ronald T. Kerwin S-8

Howard L. Kestenbaum S-53

Douglas D. Ketcham N-29

Ruth Ellen Ketler S-40

Boris Khalif N-17

Norma Cruz Khan S-71

Sarah Khan N-24

Taimour Firaz Khan N-62

Rajesh Khandelwal N-12

SeiLai Khoo N-59

Michael Vernon Kiefer S-22

Satoshi Kikuchihara S-39

Andrew Jay-Hoon Kim N-60

Lawrence Don Kim N-10

Mary Jo Kimelman N-54

Heinrich Kimmig S-3

Karen Ann Kincaid S-70

Amy R. King S-2

Andrew M. King N-44

Lucille Teresa King S-61

Robert King, Jr. S-14

Lisa King-Johnson S-36

Brian K. Kinney S-3

Takashi Kinoshita S-44

Chris Michael Kirby S-64

Robert Kirkpatrick N-73

Howard Barry Kirschbaum N-8

Glenn Davis Kirwin N-38

Helen Crossin Kittle and her

unborn child N-35

Richard Joseph Klares S-63

Peter Anton Klein N-17

Alan David Kleinberg N-52

Karen Joyce Klitzman N-45

Ronald Philip Kloepfer S-25

Stephen A. Knapp N-73

Eugueni Kniazev N-69

Andrew James Knox N-24

Thomas Patrick Knox N-50

Rebecca Lee Koborie N-4

Deborah A. Kobus S-39

Gary Edward Koecheler S-32

Frank J. Koestner N-28

Ryan Kohart N-27

Vanessa Lynn Przybylo Kolpak S-36

Irina Kolpakova S-45

Suzanne Rose Kondratenko S-63

Abdoulaye Koné N-68

Bon Seok Koo N-73

Dorota Kopiczko N-15

Scott Michael Kopytko S-21

Bojan George Kostic N-27

Danielle Kousoulis N-40

David P. Kovalcin N-2

John J. Kren S-32

William Edward Krukowski S-11

Lyudmila Ksido N-17

Toshiya Kuge S-68

Shekhar Kumar N-35

Kenneth Bruce Kumpel S-22

Frederick Kuo, Jr. S-65

Patricia A. Kuras N-3

Nauka Kushitani S-41

Thomas Joseph Kuveikis S-22

Victor Kwarkye N-68

Raymond Kui Fai Kwok N-33

Angela Reed Kyte N-11

Andrew La Corte N-62

Carol Ann La Plante N-15

Jeffrey G. La Touche N-70

Kathryn L. LaBorie S-2

Amarnauth Lachhman N-24

Ganesh K. Ladkat N-34

James Patrick Ladley N-40

Joseph A. Lafalce N-32

Jeanette Louise Lafond-Menichino N-10

David James LaForge S-12

Michael Patrick LaForte N-53

Alan Charles LaFrance N-69

Juan Mendez Lafuente N-71

Neil Kwong-Wah Lai S-47

Vincent Anthony Laieta S-53

William David Lake S-16

Franco Lalama N-66

Chow Kwan Lam S-48

Michael S. Lamana S-72

Stephen LaMantia N-56

Amy Hope Lamonsoff N-20

Robert T. Lane S-7

Brendan Mark Lang N-26

Rosanne P. Lang N-26

Vanessa Lang Langer and her

unborn child S-49

Mary Lou Langley S-53

Peter J. Langone S-23

Thomas Michael Langone S-23

Michele Bernadette Lanza S-40

Ruth Sheila Lapin S-37

Ingeborg A.D. Lariby S-49

Robin Blair Larkey N-44

Judith Camilla Larocque N-2

Christopher Randall Larrabee N-25

Hamidou S. Larry N-9

Scott Larsen S-21

John Adam Larson S-57

Natalie Janis Lasden N-75

Gary Edward Lasko N-7

Nicholas Craig Lassman N-36

Paul Laszczynski S-29

Charles A. Laurencin S-46

Stephen James Lauria N-7

Maria LaVache N-6

Denis Francis Lavelle N-16

Jeannine Mary LaVerde S-36

Anna A. Laverty S-39

Steven Lawn S-54

Robert A. Lawrence, Jr. S-49

Nathaniel Lawson N-23

David W. Laychak S-1

Eugen Gabriel Lazar N-33

James Patrick Leahy S-25

Joseph Gerard Leavey S-21

Neil J. Leavy S-13

Robert G. LeBlanc S-3

Leon Lebor N-64

Kenneth Charles Ledee N-14

Alan J. Lederman S-60

Elena F. Ledesma N-9

Alexis Leduc S-43

Daniel John Lee N-2

David S. Lee S-42

Dong Chul Lee S-70

Gary H. Lee N-35

Hyun Joon Lee S-48

Juanita Lee S-54

Kathryn Blair Lee N-9

Linda C. Lee N-22

Lorraine Mary Greene Lee S-56

Myoung Woo Lee S-47

Richard Y.C. Lee N-29

Stuart Soo-Jin Lee N-21

Yang Der Lee N-70

Stephen Paul Lefkowitz S-48

Adriana Legro N-61

Edward Joseph Lehman S-54

Eric Lehrfeld N-22

David R. Leistman N-39

David Prudencio Lemagne S-29

Joseph Anthony Lenihan S-34

John Joseph Lennon, Jr. S-28

John Robinson Lenoir S-52

Jorge Luis León, Sr. N-35

Matthew G. Leonard N-46

Michael Lepore N-13

Charles A. Lesperance N-71

Jeff LeVeen N-26

John Dennis Levi S-29

Alisha Caren Levin S-44

Neil David Levin N-65

Robert Levine N-39

Robert Michael Levine S-37

Shai Levinhar N-29

Daniel M. Lewin N-75

Adam Jay Lewis S-35

Jennifer Lewis S-69

Kenneth E. Lewis S-69

Margaret Susan Lewis N-66

Ye Wei Liang N-8

Orasri Liangthanasarn N-69

Daniel F. Libretti S-17

Ralph Michael Licciardi S-64

Edward Lichtschein N-36

Samantha L. Lightbourn-Allen S-76

Steven Barry Lillianthal N-56

Carlos R. Lillo S-11

Craig Damian Lilore N-25

Arnold Arboleda Lim S-41

Darya Lin S-63

Wei Rong Lin N-67

Nickie L. Lindo N-58

Thomas V. Linehan, Jr. N-12

Robert Thomas Linnane S-12

Alan Patrick Linton, Jr. S-52

Diane Theresa Lipari N-61

Kenneth P. Lira Arévalo S-45

Francisco Alberto Liriano N-58

Lorraine Lisi S-40

Paul Lisson S-49

Vincent M. Litto N-25

Ming-Hao Liu S-64

Nancy Liz S-56

Harold Lizcano N-59

Martin Lizzul N-36

George A. Llanes N-63

Elizabeth C. Logler N-34

Catherine Lisa Loguidice N-55

Jérôme Robert Lohez N-65

Michael William Lomax S-57

Stephen V. Long S-73

Laura Maria Longing N-8

Salvatore P. Lopes S-53

Daniel Lopez N-62

George Lopez S-41

Luis Manuel Lopez S-37

Maclovio Lopez, Jr. S-3

Manuel L. Lopez N-14

Joseph Lostrangio N-17

Chet Dek Louie N-46

Stuart Seid Louis S-50

Joseph Lovero S-29

Sara Elizabeth Low N-74

Jenny Seu Kueng Low Wong N-14

Michael W. Lowe S-46

Garry W. Lozier S-52

John P. Lozowsky N-17

Charles Peter Lucania S-64

Edward Hobbs Luckett N-55

Mark Gavin Ludvigsen S-36

Lee Charles Ludwig S-42

Sean Thomas Lugano S-35

Daniel Lugo S-65

Marie Lukas N-35

William Lum, Jr. N-18

Michael P. Lunden N-53

Christopher E. Lunder N-42

Anthony Luparello S-37

Gary Frederick Lutnick N-38

Linda Anne Luzzicone N-45

Alexander Lygin N-48

CeeCee Lyles S-67

Farrell Peter Lynch N-57

James Francis Lynch S-28

James T. Lynch, Jr. S-73

Louise A. Lynch N-15

Michael Cameron Lynch N-41

Michael Francis Lynch S-15

Michael Francis Lynch S-9

Richard D. Lynch, Jr. S-31

Robert Henry Lynch, Jr. S-26

Sean P. Lynch N-26

Sean Patrick Lynch N-57

Terence M. Lynch S-75

Michael J. Lyons S-13

Monica Anne Lyons N-0

Nehamon Lyons IV S-72

Patrick John Lyons S-23

Robert Francis Mace N-47

Marianne MacFarlane S-2

Jan Maciejewski N-69

Susan A. Mackay N-1

William Macko N-73

Catherine Fairfax MacRae N-59

Richard Blaine Madden S-58

Simon Maddison N-31

Noell C. Maerz S-30

Jennieann Maffeo N-73

Joseph Maffeo S-9

Jay Robert Magazine N-71

Brian Magee N-20

Charles W. Magee N-63

Joseph V. Maggitti N-4

Ronald Magnuson N-48

Daniel L. Maher N-13

Thomas A. Mahon N-51

William J. Mahoney S-11

Joseph Daniel Maio N-30

Linda C. Mair-Grayling N-8

Takashi Makimoto S-44

Abdu Ali Malahi S-45

Debora I. Maldonado N-0

Myrna T. Maldonado-Agosto N-66

Alfred Russell Maler N-54

Gregory James Malone S-32

Edward Francis Maloney III N-50

Joseph E. Maloney S-7

Gene Edward Maloy N-3

Christian H. Maltby N-44

Francisco Miguel Mancini N-71

Joseph Mangano N-3

Sara Elizabeth Manley N-59

Debra M. Mannetta N-61

Marion Victoria Manning N-13

Terence John Manning N-21

James Maounis S-40

Alfred Gilles Padre Joseph

Marchand S-2

Joseph Ross Marchbanks, Jr. S-5

Laura A. Marchese N-65

Hilda Marcin S-67

Peter Edward Mardikian N-21

Edward Joseph Mardovich S-33

Charles Joseph Margiotta S-16

Louis Neil Mariani S-4

Kenneth Joseph Marino S-9

Lester V. Marino N-24

Vita Marino S-51

Kevin D. Marlo S-50

Jose Juan Marrero S-32

John Daniel Marshall S-15

Shelley A. Marshall S-71

James Martello N-26

Michael A. Marti N-51

Karen Ann Martin N-74

Peter C. Martin S-18

Teresa M. Martin S-75

William J. Martin, Jr. N-51

Brian E. Martineau S-62

Betsy Martinez N-32

Edward J. Martinez N-35

Jose Angel Martinez, Jr. N-24

Robert Gabriel Martinez S-65

Waleska Martinez S-67

Lizie D. Martinez-Calderon S-55

Paul Richard Martini S-12

Anne Marie Martino-Cramer S-42

Joseph A. Mascali S-6

Bernard Mascarenhas N-7

Stephen Frank Masi N-35

Ada L. Mason-Acker S-1

Nicholas George Massa S-53

Michael Massaroli N-32

Philip William Mastrandrea, Jr. N-30

Rudy Mastrocinque N-5

Joseph Mathai N-21

Charles William Mathers N-4

William A. Mathesen S-32

Marcello Matricciano N-36

Margaret Elaine Mattic N-72

Dean E. Mattson S-74

Robert D. Mattson S-40

Walter A. Matuza, Jr. N-63

Timothy J. Maude S-74

Jill Maurer-Campbell S-37

Charles A. Mauro, Jr. S-56

Charles J. Mauro N-68

Dorothy Mauro N-9

Nancy T. Mauro N-8

Robert J. Maxwell S-1

Renée A. May and her unborn child S-69

Tyrone May S-48

Keithroy Marcellus Maynard S-14

Robert J. Mayo S-23

Kathy N. Mazza S-29

Edward Mazzella, Jr. N-28

Jennifer Lynn Mazzotta N-33

Kaaria Mbaya N-37

James Joseph McAlary, Jr. N-61

Brian Gerard McAleese S-15

Patricia Ann McAneney N-8

Colin R. McArthur S-58

John Kevin McAvoy S-6

Kenneth M. McBrayer S-52

Brendan F. McCabe S-43

Michael McCabe N-28

Thomas Joseph McCann S-14

Justin McCarthy N-30

Kevin M. McCarthy N-40

Michael Desmond McCarthy N-60

Robert G. McCarthy N-27

Stanley McCaskill N-16

Katie Marie McCloskey N-17

Juliana Valentine McCourt S-3

Ruth Magdaline McCourt S-3

Charles Austin McCrann N-12

Tonyell F. McDay N-13

Matthew T. McDermott N-30

Joseph P. McDonald N-45

Brian Grady McDonnell S-24

Michael P. McDonnell S-36

John F. McDowell, Jr. S-51

Eamon J. McEneaney N-57

John Thomas McErlean, Jr. N-39

Daniel Francis McGinley S-35

Mark Ryan McGinly N-60

William E. McGinn S-21

Thomas Henry McGinnis N-61

Michael Gregory McGinty N-4

Ann Walsh McGovern S-55

Scott Martin McGovern S-31

William J. McGovern S-6

Stacey Sennas McGowan S-51

Francis Noel McGuinn N-51

Thomas F. McGuinness, Jr. N-74

Patrick J. McGuire S-30

Thomas M. McHale N-56

Keith David McHeffey N-28

Ann M. McHugh S-30

Denis J. McHugh III S-33

Dennis P. McHugh S-18

Michael Edward McHugh, Jr. N-34

Robert G. McIlvaine N-22

Donald James McIntyre S-30

Stephanie Marie McKenna N-18

Molly L. McKenzie S-75

Barry J. McKeon S-40

Evelyn C. McKinnedy S-37

Darryl Leron McKinney N-29

George Patrick McLaughlin, Jr. N-59

Robert C. McLaughlin, Jr. N-52

Gavin McMahon S-59

Robert D. McMahon S-13

Edmund M. McNally S-43

Daniel Walker McNeal S-51

Walter Arthur McNeil S-28

Christine Sheila McNulty N-19

Sean Peter McNulty N-28

Robert William McPadden S-15

Terence A. McShane S-9

Timothy Patrick McSweeney S-7

Martin E. McWilliams S-17

Rocco A. Medaglia N-71

Abigail Medina N-16

Ana Iris Medina S-54

Damian Meehan N-61

William J. Meehan, Jr. N-27

Alok Kumar Mehta N-34

Raymond Meisenheimer S-14

Manuel Emilio Mejia N-69

Eskedar Melaku N-14

Antonio Melendez N-70

Mary P. Melendez S-43

Christopher D. Mello N-75

Yelena Melnichenko N-10

Stuart Todd Meltzer N-50

Diarelia Jovanah Mena N-27

Dora Marie Menchaca S-69

Charles R. Mendez S-20

Lizette Mendoza S-60

Shevonne Olicia Mentis N-7

Wolfgang Peter Menzel S-3

Steve John Mercado S-16

Wilfredo Mercado N-73

Wesley Mercer S-47

Ralph Joseph Mercurio N-50

Alan Harvey Merdinger N-0

George L. Merino S-42

Yamel Josefina Merino S-26

George Merkouris N-60

Deborah Merrick N-66

Raymond Joseph Metz III S-32

Jill Ann Metzler S-62

David Robert Meyer N-41

Nurul H. Miah N-15

William Edward Micciulli N-29

Martin Paul Michelstein S-63

Patricia E. Mickley S-71

Ronald D. Milam S-73

Peter Teague Milano N-40

Gregory Milanowycz S-58

Lukasz Tomasz Milewski N-23

Sharon Christina Millan S-45

Corey Peter Miller N-31

Craig J. Miller S-27

Douglas C. Miller S-6

Henry Alfred Miller, Jr. S-20

Joel Miller N-16

Michael Matthew Miller N-55

Nicole Carol Miller S-67

Philip D. Miller S-58

Robert Alan Miller S-48

Robert Cromwell Miller, Jr. S-61

Benny Millman S-64

Charles M. Mills, Jr. S-26

Ronald Keith Milstein S-39

Robert J. Minara S-22

William George Minardi N-54

Louis Joseph Minervino N-15

Thomas Mingione S-22

Wilbert Miraille N-31

Domenick N. Mircovich S-31

Rajesh Arjan Mirpuri N-21

Joseph D. Mistrulli N-71

Susan J. Miszkowicz N-66

Paul Thomas Mitchell S-20

Richard P. Miuccio S-47

Jeffrey Peter Mladenik N-1

Frank V. Moccia, Sr. S-65

Louis Joseph Modafferi S-6

Boyie Mohammed N-62

Dennis Mojica S-8

Manuel D. Mojica, Jr. S-21

Kleber Rolando Molina S-43

Manuel De Jesus Molina N-64

Carl Molinaro S-17

Justin John Molisani, Jr. S-30

Brian Patrick Monaghan S-64

Franklyn Monahan N-32

John Gerard Monahan N-33

Kristen Leigh Montanaro N-3

Craig Montano N-42

Michael G. Montesi S-9

Carlos Alberto Montoya N-75

Antonio De Jesus Montoya Valdes N-74

Cheryl Ann Monyak N-9

Thomas Carlo Moody S-18

Sharon Moore S-52

Krishna V. Moorthy S-43

Laura Lee Defazio Morabito N-75

Abner Morales S-41

Carlos Manuel Morales N-31

Paula E. Morales S-59

Sonia Mercedes Morales Puopolo N-76

Gerard P. Moran, Jr. S-73

John Christopher Moran N-20

John Michael Moran S-11

Kathleen Moran S-63

Lindsay Stapleton Morehouse S-36

George William Morell N-54

Steven P. Morello N-3

Vincent S. Morello S-16

Yvette Nicole Moreno N-59

Dorothy Morgan N-15

Richard J. Morgan S-30

Nancy Morgenstern N-31

Sanae Mori N-22

Blanca Robertina Morocho Morocho N-68

Leonel Geronimo Morocho Morocho N-68

Dennis Gerard Moroney N-47

Lynne Irene Morris N-33

Odessa V. Morris S-76

Seth Allan Morris N-54

Steve Morris N-19

Christopher Martel Morrison N-23

Ferdinand V. Morrone S-27

William David Moskal N-3

Brian A. Moss S-71

Marco Motroni N-62

Cynthia Motus-Wilson N-67

Iouri A. Mouchinski N-71

Jude Joseph Moussa N-50

Peter Moutos N-9

Damion O’Neil Mowatt N-23

Teddington H. Moy S-1

Christopher Michael Mozzillo S-7

Stephen Vincent Mulderry S-33

Richard T. Muldowney, Jr. S-21

Michael D. Mullan S-17

Dennis Michael Mulligan S-17

Peter James Mulligan N-29

Michael Joseph Mullin N-26

James Donald Munhall S-52

Nancy Muñiz N-65

Francisco Heladio Munoz N-4

Carlos Mario Muñoz N-70

Theresa Munson S-57

Robert Michael Murach N-47

Cesar Augusto Murillo N-29

Marc A. Murolo N-53

Brian Joseph Murphy N-55

Charles Anthony Murphy N-56

Christopher W. Murphy S-33

Edward Charles Murphy N-50

James F. Murphy IV N-23

James Thomas Murphy N-54

Kevin James Murphy N-5

Patrick Jude Murphy S-73

Patrick Sean Murphy N-5

Raymond E. Murphy S-19

Robert Eddie Murphy, Jr. S-45

John Joseph Murray N-45

John Joseph Murray S-45

Susan D. Murray N-14

Valerie Victoria Murray N-64

Richard Todd Myhre N-33

Louis J. Nacke II S-68

Robert B. Nagel S-10

Mildred Rose Naiman N-75

Takuya Nakamura N-63

Alexander John Robert Napier S-54

Frank Joseph Naples III N-45

John Philip Napolitano S-17

Catherine Ann Nardella S-61

Mario Nardone, Jr. S-30

Manika K. Narula N-33

Shawn M. Nassaney S-3

Narender Nath N-11

Karen Susan Navarro N-62

Joseph M. Navas S-28

Francis Joseph Nazario N-32

Glenroy I. Neblett N-18

Rayman Marcus Neblett S-60

Jerome O. Nedd N-71

Laurence F. Nedell S-58

Luke G. Nee N-43

Pete Negron S-0

Laurie Ann Neira N-76

Ann N. Nelson N-42

David William Nelson N-61

Ginger Risco Nelson N-60

James A. Nelson S-30

Michele Ann Nelson N-49

Peter Allen Nelson S-12

Oscar Francis Nesbitt S-47

Gerard Terence Nevins S-8

Renee Tetreault Newell N-74

Christopher C. Newton S-71

Christopher Newton-Carter S-51

Nancy Yuen Ngo N-17

Khang Ngoc Nguyen S-73

Jody Tepedino Nichilo N-47

Kathleen Ann Nicosia N-74

Martin Stewart Niederer N-26

Alfonse Joseph Niedermeyer S-28

Frank John Niestadt, Jr. S-62

Gloria Nieves S-40

Juan Nieves, Jr. N-70

Troy Edward Nilsen N-35

Paul Nimbley N-30

John Ballantine Niven S-61

Katherine McGarry Noack N-22

Curtis Terrance Noel N-72

Michael A. Noeth S-72

Daniel R. Nolan N-3

Robert Walter Noonan N-49

Jacqueline June Norton N-2

Robert Grant Norton N-2

Daniela Rosalia Notaro N-58

Brian Christopher Novotny N-45

Soichi Numata S-44

Brian Nunez N-45

Jose Nunez N-71

Jeffrey Roger Nussbaum N-62

James A. Oakley N-9

Dennis Patrick O’Berg S-20

James P. O’Brien, Jr. N-55

Michael P. O’Brien N-43

Scott J. O’Brien N-22

Timothy Michael O’Brien N-57

Daniel O’Callaghan S-10

Dennis James O’Connor, Jr. N-30

Diana J. O’Connor S-49

Keith Kevin O’Connor S-34

Richard J. O’Connor N-12

Amy O’Doherty N-39

Marni Pont O’Doherty S-36

Douglas E. Oelschlager S-20

Takashi Ogawa N-22

Albert Ogletree N-24

Philip Paul Ognibene S-36

John A. Ogonowski N-74

James Andrew O’Grady S-50

Joseph J. Ogren S-7

Thomas G. O’Hagan S-13

Samuel Oitice S-9

Patrick J. O’Keefe S-10

William O’Keefe S-11

Gerald Michael Olcott N-11

Gerald Thomas O’Leary N-27

Christine Anne Olender N-68

Linda Mary Oliva N-59

Edward K. Oliver N-61

Leah Elizabeth Oliver N-12

Eric Taube Olsen S-20

Jeffrey James Olsen S-5

Barbara K. Olson S-70

Maureen Lyons Olson N-7

Steven John Olson S-8

Matthew Timothy O’Mahony N-57

Toshihiro Onda S-44

Seamus L. Oneal N-37

John P. O’Neill N-63

Peter J. O’Neill, Jr. S-52

Sean Gordon Corbett O’Neill N-25

Betty Ann Ong N-74

Michael C. Opperman S-61

Christopher T. Orgielewicz S-49

Margaret Quinn Orloske N-8

Virginia Anne Ormiston N-5

Ruben S. Ornedo S-70

Kevin M. O’Rourke S-17

Ronald Orsini N-56

Peter Keith Ortale S-33

Juan Ortega-Campos S-38

Jane Marie Orth N-75

Alexander Ortiz N-65

David Ortiz S-27

Emilio Pete Ortiz N-62

Pablo Ortiz N-67

Paul Ortiz, Jr. N-21

Sonia Ortiz N-64

Masaru Ose S-44

Patrick J. O’Shea N-61

Robert William O’Shea N-60

Elsy Carolina Osorio Oliva N-72

James R. Ostrowski N-46

Timothy Franklin O’Sullivan N-73

Jason Douglas Oswald N-48

Michael John Otten S-16

Isidro D. Ottenwalder N-68

Michael Chung Ou S-48

Todd Joseph Ouida N-44

Jesus Ovalles N-69

Peter J. Owens, Jr. N-42

Adianes Oyola S-45

Angel M. Pabon, Jr. N-28

Israel Pabon, Jr. N-24

Roland Pacheco N-65

Michael Benjamin Packer N-22

Diana B. Padro S-76

Deepa Pakkala N-17

Jeffrey Matthew Palazzo S-5

Thomas Palazzo N-54

Richard A. Palazzolo N-54

Orio Joseph Palmer S-17

Frank Anthony Palombo S-21

Alan N. Palumbo N-51

Christopher Matthew Panatier N-45

Dominique Lisa Pandolfo N-14

Jonas Martin Panik S-73

Paul J. Pansini S-5

John M. Paolillo S-11

Edward Joseph Papa N-54

Salvatore T. Papasso S-26

James Nicholas Pappageorge S-14

Marie Pappalardo S-2

Vinod Kumar Parakat N-29

Vijayashanker Paramsothy S-57

Nitin Ramesh Parandkar N-19

Hardai Parbhu S-56

James Wendell Parham S-29

Debra Marie Paris S-53

George Paris N-33

Gye Hyong Park N-64

Philip Lacey Parker S-61

Michael Alaine Parkes N-12

Robert E. Parks, Jr. N-46

Hashmukh C. Parmar N-37

Robert Parro S-16

Diane Marie Parsons S-47

Leobardo Lopez Pascual N-70

Michael J. Pascuma, Jr. N-67

Jerrold Hughes Paskins N-17

Horace Robert Passananti N-11

Suzanne H. Passaro S-53

Avnish Ramanbhai Patel N-59

Dipti Patel N-33

Manish Patel S-30

Steven Bennett Paterson N-51

James Matthew Patrick N-51

Manuel D. Patrocino N-70

Bernard E. Patterson N-43

Clifford L. Patterson, Jr. S-74

Cira Marie Patti S-34

Robert E. Pattison N-63

James Robert Paul N-60

Patrice Paz S-61

Victor Hugo Paz N-69

Stacey Lynn Peak N-50

Richard Allen Pearlman S-27

Durrell V. Pearsall, Jr. S-11

Thomas Nicholas Pecorelli N-74

Thomas Pedicini N-42

Todd Douglas Pelino N-54

Mike Adrian Pelletier N-49

Anthony G. Peluso S-36

Angel R. Pena S-56

Robert Penninger S-69

Richard Al Penny S-49

Salvatore F. Pepe N-3

Carl Allen B. Peralta N-30

Robert David Peraza N-32

Jon A. Perconti, Jr. N-27

Alejo Perez N-67

Angel Perez, Jr. N-33

Angela Susan Perez N-32

Anthony Perez N-37

Ivan Antonio Perez S-41

Nancy E. Perez N-66

Berry Berenson Perkins N-76

Joseph John Perroncino N-32

Edward J. Perrotta N-50

Emelda H. Perry S-64

Glenn C. Perry, Sr. S-22

John William Perry S-24

Franklin Allan Pershep S-56

Danny Pesce N-55

Michael John Pescherine S-34

Davin N. Peterson N-28

Donald Arthur Peterson S-67

Jean Hoadley Peterson S-67

William Russell Peterson N-15

Mark James Petrocelli N-61

Philip Scott Petti S-16

Glen Kerrin Pettit S-25

Dominick A. Pezzulo S-29

Kaleen Elizabeth Pezzuti N-54

Kevin J. Pfeifer S-14

Tu-Anh Pham N-60

Kenneth John Phelan, Sr. S-13

Sneha Anne Philip S-66

Eugenia McCann Piantieri N-13

Ludwig John Picarro S-63

Matthew Picerno N-43

Joseph O. Pick S-41

Christopher J. Pickford S-12

Dennis J. Pierce S-47

Bernard Pietronico N-41

Nicholas P. Pietrunti N-30

Theodoros Pigis S-49

Susan Elizabeth Pinto N-35

Joseph Piskadlo N-63

Christopher Todd Pitman N-45

Joshua Michael Piver N-33

Robert R. Ploger III S-71

Zandra F. Ploger S-71

Joseph Plumitallo N-41

John M. Pocher N-41

William Howard Pohlmann S-47

Laurence Michael Polatsch N-27

Thomas H. Polhemus N-17

Steve Pollicino N-39

Susan M. Pollio S-33

Darin H. Pontell S-73

Joshua Iosua Poptean N-71

Giovanna Porras N-72

Anthony Portillo S-49

James Edward Potorti N-11

Daphne Pouletsos S-55

Richard N. Poulos N-30

Stephen Emanual Poulos S-60

Brandon Jerome Powell N-23

Scott Alan Powell S-75

Shawn Edward Powell S-20

Antonio Dorsey Pratt N-23

Gregory M. Preziose N-53

Wanda Ivelisse Prince S-42

Vincent A. Princiotta S-20

Kevin M. Prior S-22

Everett Martin Proctor III N-48

Carrie Beth Progen S-59

David Lee Pruim S-62

Richard A. Prunty S-5

John Foster Puckett N-68

Robert David Pugliese N-10

Edward F. Pullis S-62

Patricia Ann Puma N-64

Jack D. Punches S-73

Hemanth Kumar Puttur N-17

Joseph J. Pycior, Jr. S-72

Edward R. Pykon N-61

Christopher Quackenbush S-52

Lars Peter Qualben N-15

Lincoln Quappé S-16

Beth Ann Quigley N-27

Patrick J. Quigley IV S-4

Michael T. Quilty S-15

James Francis Quinn N-30

Ricardo J. Quinn S-18

Carol Millicent Rabalais S-61

Christopher Peter Anthony

Racaniello N-32

Leonard J. Ragaglia S-10

Eugene J. Raggio S-24

Laura Marie Ragonese-Snik S-54

Michael Paul Ragusa S-23

Peter Frank Raimondi N-59

Harry A. Raines N-36

Lisa J. Raines S-71

Ehtesham Raja S-39

Valsa Raju N-63

Edward J. Rall S-17

Lukas Rambousek N-58

Maria Ramirez S-45

Harry Ramos N-63

Vishnoo Ramsaroop N-64

Deborah A. Ramsaur S-1

Lorenzo E. Ramzey S-55

Alfred Todd Rancke S-50

Adam David Rand S-8

Jonathan C. Randall N-6

Shreyas S. Ranganath N-7

Anne T. Ransom N-18

Faina Rapoport N-17

Rhonda Sue Rasmussen S-76

Robert A. Rasmussen S-37

Amenia Rasool N-11

R. Mark Rasweiler N-9

Marsha D. Ratchford S-72

David Alan James Rathkey S-46

William Ralph Raub N-25

Gerard F. Rauzi S-47

Alexey Razuvaev S-32

Gregory Reda N-6

Sarah Anne Redheffer N-20

Michele Marie Reed S-62

Judith Ann Reese N-67

Donald J. Regan S-14

Robert M. Regan S-10

Thomas Michael Regan S-54

Christian Michael Otto Regenhard S-23

Howard Reich S-49

Gregg Reidy N-28

James Brian Reilly S-34

Kevin O. Reilly S-20

Timothy E. Reilly N-11

Joseph Reina, Jr. N-33

Thomas Barnes Reinig N-55

Frank Bennett Reisman N-28

Joshua Scott Reiss N-51

Karen Renda N-18

John Armand Reo N-40

Richard Cyril Rescorla S-46

John Thomas Resta N-62

Sylvia San Pio Resta and her

unborn child N-62

Martha M. Reszke S-1

David E. Retik N-1

Todd H. Reuben S-69

Luis Clodoaldo Revilla Mier S-65

Eduvigis Reyes, Jr. N-72

Bruce Albert Reynolds S-28

John Frederick Rhodes S-55

Francis Saverio Riccardelli S-25

Rudolph N. Riccio N-34

Ann Marie Riccoboni N-64

David Harlow Rice S-52

Eileen Mary Rice N-6

Kenneth Frederick Rice III N-13

CeCelia E. Richard S-76

Vernon Allan Richard S-20

Claude Daniel Richards S-25

Gregory David Richards N-39

Michael Richards N-63

Venesha Orintia Richards N-6

Jimmy Riches S-21

Alan Jay Richman N-11

John M. Rigo N-10

Frederick Charles Rimmele III S-2

Rose Mary Riso S-47

Moises N. Rivas N-67

Joseph R. Rivelli, Jr. S-22

Carmen Alicia Rivera S-42

Isaias Rivera N-63

Juan William Rivera N-72

Linda Ivelisse Rivera N-15

David E. Rivers N-20

Joseph R. Riverso N-51

Paul V. Rizza S-40

John Frank Rizzo S-64

Stephen Louis Roach N-54

Joseph Roberto S-35

Leo Arthur Roberts N-43

Michael E. Roberts S-21

Michael Edward Roberts S-16

Donald Walter Robertson, Jr. N-45

Jeffrey Robinson N-16

Michell Lee Jean Robotham S-56

Donald Arthur Robson N-39

Antonio A. Rocha N-51

Raymond James Rocha N-44

Laura Rockefeller N-20

John Michael Rodak S-51

Antonio José Rodrigues S-29

Anthony Rodriguez S-22

Carmen Milagros Rodriguez S-58

Gregory E. Rodriguez N-48

Marsha A. Rodriguez N-6

Mayra Valdes Rodriguez S-59

Richard Rodriguez S-29

David Bartolo Rodriguez-Vargas N-69

Matthew Rogan S-14

Jean Destrehan Rogér N-74

Karlie Rogers N-20

Scott William Rohner N-44

Keith Michael Roma S-25

Joseph M. Romagnolo N-24

Efrain Romero, Sr. S-44

Elvin Romero N-28

James A. Romito S-27

Sean Paul Rooney S-57

Eric Thomas Ropiteau N-33

Aida Rosario N-18

Angela Rosario N-29

Mark H. Rosen S-52

Brooke David Rosenbaum N-33

Linda Rosenbaum N-12

Sheryl Lynn Rosenbaum N-47

Lloyd Daniel Rosenberg N-40

Mark Louis Rosenberg N-7

Andrew Ira Rosenblum N-40

Joshua M. Rosenblum N-27

Joshua Alan Rosenthal S-41

Richard David Rosenthal N-48

Philip Martin Rosenzweig N-2

Daniel Rosetti S-64

Richard Barry Ross N-2

Norman S. Rossinow S-61

Nicholas P. Rossomando S-5

Michael Craig Rothberg N-29

Donna Marie Rothenberg S-60

Mark David Rothenberg S-68

James Michael Roux S-2

Nicholas Charles Alexander Rowe N-23

Edward V. Rowenhorst S-76

Judy Rowlett S-1

Timothy Alan Roy, Sr. S-24

Paul G. Ruback S-21

Ronald J. Ruben S-34

Joanne Rubino N-14

David M. Ruddle S-66

Bart Joseph Ruggiere N-49

Susan A. Ruggiero N-13

Adam Keith Ruhalter N-47

Gilbert Ruiz N-69

Robert E. Russell S-1

Stephen P. Russell S-7

Steven Harris Russin N-52

Michael Thomas Russo, Sr. S-7

Wayne Alan Russo N-6

William R. Ruth S-74

Edward Ryan N-61

John Joseph Ryan S-34

Jonathan Stephan Ryan S-30

Matthew L. Ryan S-9

Tatiana Ryjova S-48

Christina Sunga Ryook N-49

Thierry Saada N-41

Jason Elazar Sabbag S-42

Thomas E. Sabella S-17

Scott H. Saber N-23

Charles E. Sabin, Sr. S-71

Joseph Francis Sacerdote N-44

Jessica Leigh Sachs N-74

Francis John Sadocha N-24

Jude Elias Safi N-26

Brock Joel Safronoff N-7

Edward Saiya S-45

John Patrick Salamone N-40

Marjorie C. Salamone S-75

Hernando Rafael Salas S-38

Juan G. Salas N-70

Esmerlin Antonio Salcedo S-65

John Pepe Salerno N-30

Rahma Salie and her unborn child N-1

Richard L. Salinardi, Jr. S-37

Wayne John Saloman N-35

Nolbert Salomon S-46

Catherine Patricia Salter S-60

Frank G. Salvaterra S-51

Paul Richard Salvio N-62

Samuel Robert Salvo, Jr. S-59

Carlos Alberto Samaniego N-42

John P. Sammartino S-71

James Kenneth Samuel, Jr. N-60

Michael San Phillip S-51

Hugo M. Sanay S-31

Alva Cynthia Jeffries Sanchez N-16

Jacquelyn Patrice Sanchez N-47

Jesus Sanchez S-2

Raymond Sanchez S-66

Eric M. Sand N-28

Stacey Leigh Sanders N-3

Herman S. Sandler S-52

Jim Sands, Jr. N-36

Ayleen J. Santiago N-65

Kirsten Reese Santiago N-67

Maria Theresa Concepcion

Santillan N-36

Susan Gayle Santo N-9

Christopher A. Santora S-10

John August Santore S-5

Mario L. Santoro S-26

Rafael Humberto Santos N-34

Rufino C.F. Santos III N-17

Victor J. Saracini S-2

Kalyan K. Sarkar N-66

Chapelle Renee Stewart Sarker N-14

Paul F. Sarle N-56

Deepika Kumar Sattaluri N-18

Gregory Thomas Saucedo S-6

Susan M. Sauer N-11

Anthony Savas N-67

Vladimir Savinkin N-48

John Michael Sbarbaro N-56

David M. Scales S-74

Robert Louis Scandole N-52

Michelle Scarpitta S-31

Dennis Scauso S-8

John Albert Schardt S-12

John G. Scharf S-63

Fred C. Scheffold, Jr. S-6

Angela Susan Scheinberg N-64

Scott Mitchell Schertzer N-33

Sean Schielke N-44

Steven Francis Schlag N-51

Robert A. Schlegel S-72

Jon Schlissel S-48

Karen Helene Schmidt S-46

Ian Schneider N-52

Thomas G. Schoales S-21

Marisa Dinardo Schorpp N-49

Frank G. Schott, Jr. N-13

Gerard Patrick Schrang S-14

Jeffrey H. Schreier N-31

John T. Schroeder N-59

Susan Lee Schuler S-53

Edward W. Schunk N-55

Mark Evan Schurmeier N-22

John Burkhart Schwartz N-40

Mark Schwartz S-26

Adriane Victoria Scibetta N-48

Raphael Scorca N-3

Janice M. Scott S-1

Randolph Scott S-31

Christopher Jay Scudder S-37

Arthur Warren Scullin N-14

Michael H. Seaman N-46

Margaret M. Seeliger S-53

Anthony Segarra N-64

Carlos Segarra N-72

Jason M. Sekzer N-31

Matthew Carmen Sellitto N-46

Michael L. Selves S-75

Howard Selwyn S-31

Larry John Senko N-65

Arturo Angelo Sereno N-58

Frankie Serrano S-45

Marian H. Serva S-75

Alena Sesinova N-3

Adele Christine Sessa N-27

Sita Nermalla Sewnarine S-43

Karen Lynn Seymour N-73

Davis Grier Sezna, Jr. S-52

Thomas Joseph Sgroi N-8

Jayesh Shantilal Shah N-37

Khalid M. Shahid N-33

Mohammed Shajahan N-14

Gary Shamay N-31

Earl Richard Shanahan N-5

Dan F. Shanower S-72

Neil G. Shastri N-58

Kathryn Anne Shatzoff N-10

Barbara A. Shaw N-20

Jeffrey James Shaw N-24

Robert John Shay, Jr. N-53

Daniel James Shea N-38

Joseph Patrick Shea N-38

Kathleen Shearer S-3

Robert M. Shearer S-3

Linda June Sheehan S-50

Hagay Shefi N-21

Antionette M. Sherman S-75

John Anthony Sherry S-30

Atsushi Shiratori N-44

Thomas Joseph Shubert N-29

Mark Shulman N-10

See Wong Shum N-71

Allan Abraham Shwartzstein N-30

Clarin Shellie Siegel-Schwartz S-53

Johanna Sigmund N-60

Dianne T. Signer and her unborn child N-60

Gregory Sikorsky S-12

Stephen Gerard Siller S-5

David Silver N-29

Craig A. Silverstein S-50

Nasima H. Simjee S-41

Bruce Edward Simmons S-51

Diane M. Simmons S-69

Donald D. Simmons S-76

George W. Simmons S-69

Arthur Simon N-58

Kenneth Alan Simon N-58

Michael J. Simon N-49

Paul Joseph Simon N-17

Marianne Liquori Simone N-35

Barry Simowitz S-48

Jane Louise Simpkin S-2

Jeff Lyal Simpson S-27

Cheryle D. Sincock S-75

Khamladai Khami Singh N-68

Roshan Ramesh Singh N-68

Thomas E. Sinton III N-55

Peter A. Siracuse N-39

Muriel F. Siskopoulos S-33

Joseph Michael Sisolak N-6

John P. Skala S-27

Francis Joseph Skidmore, Jr. S-32

Toyena Corliss Skinner N-72

Paul Albert Skrzypek N-50

Christopher Paul Slattery N-30

Vincent Robert Slavin N-27

Robert F. Sliwak N-56

Paul Kenneth Sloan S-33

Stanley S. Smagala, Jr. S-15

Wendy L. Small N-54

Gregg H. Smallwood S-72

Catherine T. Smith N-16

Daniel Laurence Smith S-31

Gary F. Smith S-1

George Eric Smith S-39

Heather Lee Smith N-75

James Gregory Smith N-40

Jeffrey R. Smith S-52

Joyce Patricia Smith N-24

Karl T. Smith, Sr. N-43

Kevin Joseph Smith S-9

Leon Smith, Jr. S-11

Moira Ann Smith S-24

Monica Rodriguez Smith and her unborn child N-73

Rosemary A. Smith N-73

Bonnie Shihadeh Smithwick N-61

Rochelle Monique Snell S-49

Christine Ann Snyder S-67

Dianne Bullis Snyder N-74

Leonard J. Snyder, Jr. S-54

Astrid Elizabeth Sohan N-6

Sushil S. Solanki N-34

Rubén Solares N-31

Naomi Leah Solomon N-21

Daniel W. Song N-56

Mari-Rae Sopper S-69

Michael Charles Sorresse N-5

Fabian Soto N-63

Timothy Patrick Soulas N-44

Gregory Thomas Spagnoletti S-35

Donald F. Spampinato, Jr. N-39

Thomas Sparacio S-32

John Anthony Spataro N-10

Robert W. Spear, Jr. S-19

Robert Speisman S-70

Maynard S. Spence, Jr. N-6

George Edward Spencer III S-31

Robert Andrew Spencer N-45

Mary Rubina Sperando N-21

Frank Spinelli N-44

William E. Spitz N-42

Joseph Patrick Spor, Jr. S-15

Klaus Johannes Sprockamp S-47

Saranya Srinuan N-52

Fitzroy St. Rose N-72

Michael F. Stabile S-32

Lawrence T. Stack S-18

Timothy M. Stackpole S-20

Richard James Stadelberger S-40

Eric Adam Stahlman N-46

Gregory Stajk S-17

Alexandru Liviu Stan N-34

Corina Stan N-34

Mary Domenica Stanley N-14

Anthony Starita N-42

Jeffrey Stark S-13

Derek James Statkevicus S-34

Patricia J. Statz S-75

Craig William Staub S-34

William V. Steckman N-67

Eric Thomas Steen S-30

William R. Steiner N-12

Alexander Robbins Steinman N-25

Edna L. Stephens S-1

Andrew Stergiopoulos N-45

Andrew J. Stern N-43

Norma Lang Steuerle S-69

Martha Jane Stevens S-62

Michael James Stewart N-61

Richard H. Stewart, Jr. N-41

Sanford M. Stoller N-17

Douglas Joel Stone N-74

Lonny Jay Stone N-63

Jimmy Nevill Storey N-12

Timothy Stout N-35

Thomas Strada N-40

James J. Straine, Jr. N-52

Edward W. Straub S-55

George J. Strauch, Jr. S-60

Edward Thomas Strauss S-24

Steven R. Strauss S-46

Larry L. Strickland S-74

Steven F. Strobert N-55

Walwyn Wellington Stuart, Jr. S-29

Benjamin Suarez S-11

David Scott Suarez N-17

Ramon Suarez S-25

Dino Xavier Suarez Ramirez N-75

Yoichi Sumiyama Sugiyama S-44

William Christopher Sugra N-34

Daniel Thomas Suhr S-14

David Marc Sullins S-25

Christopher P. Sullivan S-22

Patrick Sullivan N-40

Thomas G. Sullivan N-67

Hilario Soriano Sumaya, Jr. N-8

James Joseph Suozzo N-41

Colleen M. Supinski S-51

Robert Sutcliffe N-67

Seline Sutter N-65

Claudia Suzette Sutton N-48

John Francis Swaine N-39

Kristine M. Swearson N-34

Brian David Sweeney S-2

Brian Edward Sweeney S-9

Madeline Amy Sweeney N-74

Kenneth J. Swenson N-48

Thomas F. Swift S-46

Derek Ogilvie Sword S-35

Kevin Thomas Szocik S-35

Gina Sztejnberg N-15

Norbert P. Szurkowski N-50

Harry Taback N-4

Joann C. Tabeek N-35

Norma C. Taddei N-13

Michael Taddonio S-31

Keiichiro Takahashi S-32

Keiji Takahashi S-44

Phyllis Gail Talbot N-11

Robert R. Talhami N-27

John Talignani S-68

Sean Patrick Tallon S-5

Paul Talty S-24

Maurita Tam S-53

Rachel Tamares S-61

Hector Rogan Tamayo S-45

Michael Andrew Tamuccio N-59

Kenichiro Tanaka S-44

Rhondelle Cherie Tankard S-59

Michael Anthony Tanner N-25

Dennis Gerard Taormina, Jr. N-12

Kenneth Joseph Tarantino N-46

Allan Tarasiewicz S-7

Michael C. Tarrou S-2

Ronald Tartaro N-60

Deborah Tavolarella S-2

Darryl Anthony Taylor N-72

Donnie Brooks Taylor S-59

Hilda E. Taylor S-70

Kip P. Taylor S-74

Leonard E. Taylor S-71

Lorisa Ceylon Taylor N-15

Michael Morgan Taylor N-40

Sandra C. Taylor S-1

Sandra Dawn Teague S-69

Karl W. Teepe S-71

Paul A. Tegtmeier S-21

Yeshavant Moreshwar Tembe S-47

Anthony Tempesta N-53

Dorothy Pearl Temple S-47

Stanley L. Temple N-31

David Gustaf Peter Tengelin N-4

Brian John Terrenzi N-47

Lisa Marie Terry N-11

Goumatie Thackurdeen S-41

Harshad Sham Thatte N-17

Michael Theodoridis N-1

Thomas F. Theurkauf, Jr. S-36

Lesley Anne Thomas N-49

Brian Thomas Thompson S-44

Clive Ian Thompson S-32

Glenn Thompson N-43

Nigel Bruce Thompson N-44

Perry A. Thompson S-60

Vanavah Alexei Thompson N-64

William H. Thompson S-26

Eric Raymond Thorpe S-35

Nichola Angela Thorpe S-33

Tamara C. Thurman S-74

Sal Edward Tieri, Jr. N-10

John Patrick Tierney S-13

Mary Ellen Tiesi S-62

William Randolph Tieste N-25

Kenneth Tietjen S-29

Stephen Edward Tighe N-56

Scott Charles Timmes N-62

Michael E. Tinley N-15

Jennifer M. Tino N-11

Robert Frank Tipaldi N-26

John James Tipping II S-10

David Tirado N-23

Hector Luis Tirado, Jr. S-15

Michelle Lee Titolo N-48

Alicia Nicole Titus S-2

John J. Tobin N-8

Richard J. Todisco S-51

Otis V. Tolbert S-73

Vladimir Tomasevic N-22

Stephen Kevin Tompsett N-22

Thomas Tong S-39

Doris Torres S-42

Luis Eduardo Torres N-51

Amy Elizabeth Toyen N-23

Christopher Michael Traina N-63

Daniel Patrick Trant N-43

Abdoul Karim Traore N-68

Glenn J. Travers, Sr. N-32

Walter Philip Travers N-56

Felicia Yvette Traylor-Bass N-65

James Anthony Trentini N-2

Mary Barbara Trentini N-2

Lisa L. Trerotola N-67

Karamo Baba Trerra S-39

Michael Angel Trinidad N-31

Francis Joseph Trombino S-38

Gregory James Trost S-33

Willie Q. Troy S-1

William P. Tselepis, Jr. N-45

Zhanetta Valentinovna Tsoy N-13

Michael Patrick Tucker N-28

Lance Richard Tumulty S-31

Ching Ping Tung S-44

Simon James Turner N-20

Donald Joseph Tuzio S-39

Robert T. Twomey N-67

Jennifer Lynn Tzemis N-58

John G. Ueltzhoeffer N-15

Tyler Victor Ugolyn N-59

Michael A. Uliano N-56

Jonathan J. Uman N-38

Anil Shivhari Umarkar N-34

Allen V. Upton N-39

Diane Marie Urban S-47

John Damien Vaccacio N-43

Bradley Hodges Vadas S-35

William Valcarcel S-48

Felix Antonio Vale N-32

Ivan Vale N-32

Benito Valentin N-18

Santos Valentin, Jr. S-25

Carlton Francis Valvo II N-46

Pendyala Vamsikrishna N-74

Erica H. Van Acker S-55

Kenneth W. Van Auken N-52

R. Bruce Van Hine S-13

Daniel M. Van Laere S-62

Edward Raymond Vanacore S-41

Jon Charles Vandevander N-62

Frederick T. Varacchi N-38

Gopalakrishnan Varadhan N-46

David Vargas S-49

Scott C. Vasel N-16

Azael Ismael Vasquez N-24

Ronald J. Vauk S-73

Arcangel Vazquez S-41

Santos Vazquez N-31

Peter Vega S-11

Sankara Sastry Velamuri S-47

Jorge Velazquez S-47

Lawrence G. Veling S-7

Anthony Mark Ventura S-41

David Vera S-31

Loretta Ann Vero N-18

Christopher James Vialonga N-62

Matthew Gilbert Vianna N-34

Robert Anthony Vicario N-24

Celeste Torres Victoria N-20

Joanna Vidal N-20

John T. Vigiano II S-23

Joseph Vincent Vigiano S-23

Frank J. Vignola, Jr. N-48

Joseph Barry Vilardo N-28

Claribel Villalobos Hernandez N-23

Sergio Gabriel Villanueva S-23

Chantal Vincelli N-21

Melissa Renée Vincent N-65

Francine Ann Virgilio S-61

Lawrence Virgilio S-20

Joseph Gerard Visciano S-34

Joshua S. Vitale N-26

Maria Percoco Vola S-62

Lynette D. Vosges S-59

Garo H. Voskerijian N-13

Alfred Anton Vukosa N-35

Gregory Kamal Bruno Wachtler N-60

Karen J. Wagner S-74

Mary Alice Wahlstrom N-1

Honor Elizabeth Wainio S-67

Gabriela Silvina Waisman N-23

Wendy Alice Rosario Wakeford N-53

Courtney Wainsworth Walcott S-46

Victor Wald N-63

Kenneth E. Waldie N-2

Benjamin James Walker N-16

Glen Wall N-57

Mitchel Scott Wallace S-26

Peter Guyder Wallace N-6

Robert Francis Wallace S-12

Roy Michael Wallace N-44

Jeanmarie Wallendorf S-36

Matthew Blake Wallens N-39

Meta L. Waller S-1

John Wallice, Jr. N-30

Barbara P. Walsh N-9

Jim Walsh N-34

Jeffrey P. Walz S-14

Ching Wang S-44

Weibin Wang N-36

Michael Warchola S-6

Stephen Gordon Ward N-48

Timothy Ray Ward S-2

James A. Waring N-31

Brian G. Warner N-37

Derrick Christopher Washington S-66

Charles Waters N-32

James Thomas Waters, Jr. S-34

Patrick J. Waters S-8

Kenneth Thomas Watson S-21

Michael Henry Waye N-8

Todd Christopher Weaver S-43

Walter Edward Weaver S-25

Nathaniel Webb S-28

Dinah Webster N-20

William Michael Weems S-4

Joanne Flora Weil S-45

Michael T. Weinberg S-17

Steven Weinberg S-37

Scott Jeffrey Weingard N-27

Steven George Weinstein N-13

Simon Weiser N-65

David M. Weiss S-8

David Thomas Weiss N-46

Chin Sun Pak Wells S-74

Vincent Michael Wells N-44

Deborah Jacobs Welsh S-67

Timothy Matthew Welty S-7

Christian Hans Rudolf Wemmers N-21

Ssu-Hui Wen N-34

John Joseph Wenckus N-2

Oleh D. Wengerchuk S-65

Peter M. West N-43

Whitfield West, Jr. N-35

Meredith Lynn Whalen N-60

Eugene Michael Whelan S-12

Adam S. White N-50

Edward James White III S-13

James Patrick White N-39

John Sylvester White N-63

Kenneth Wilburn White, Jr. N-24

Leonard Anthony White S-66

Malissa Y. White N-15

Maudlyn A. White S-74

Sandra L. White S-75

Wayne White N-9

Leanne Marie Whiteside S-59

Mark P. Whitford S-15

Leslie A. Whittington S-69

Michael T. Wholey S-29

Mary Lenz Wieman S-59

Jeffrey David Wiener N-12

William J. Wik S-60

Alison Marie Wildman N-61

Glenn E. Wilkinson S-14

Ernest M. Willcher S-75

John Charles Willett N-50

Brian Patrick Williams N-41

Candace Lee Williams N-75

Crossley Richard Williams, Jr. S-41

David J. Williams N-64

David Lucian Williams S-73

Debbie L. Williams S-54

Dwayne Williams S-74

Kevin Michael Williams S-50

Louie Anthony Williams N-66

Louis Calvin Williams III S-37

John P. Williamson S-8

Donna Ann Wilson S-56

William Eben Wilson S-61

David Harold Winton S-35

Glenn J. Winuk S-27

Thomas Francis Wise N-9

Alan L. Wisniewski S-52

Frank Paul Wisniewski N-53

David Wiswall S-55

Sigrid Charlotte Wiswe N-18

Michael R. Wittenstein N-52

Christopher W. Wodenshek N-49

Martin Phillips Wohlforth S-52

Katherine Susan Wolf N-3

Jennifer Yen Wong N-20

Siucheung Steve Wong N-4

Yin Ping Wong S-60

Yuk Ping Wong S-48

Brent James Woodall S-33

James John Woods N-26

Marvin Roger Woods S-73

Patrick J. Woods S-64

Richard Herron Woodwell S-35

David Terence Wooley S-9

John Bentley Works S-34

Martin Michael Wortley N-46

Rodney James Wotton S-43

William Wren, Ret. S-22

John W. Wright, Jr. S-50

Neil Robin Wright N-46

Sandra Lee Wright S-57

Jupiter Yambem N-69

John D. Yamnicky, Sr. S-71

Suresh Yanamadala N-16

Vicki Yancey S-70

Shuyin Yang S-70

Matthew David Yarnell S-41

Myrna Yaskulka N-60

Shakila Yasmin N-15

Olabisi Shadie Layeni Yee N-67

Kevin W. Yokum S-72

Edward P. York N-49

Kevin Patrick York S-31

Raymond R. York S-20

Suzanne Martha Youmans S-54

Barrington Leroy Young, Jr. S-31

Donald McArthur Young S-72

Edmond G. Young, Jr. S-74

Jacqueline Young N-3

Lisa L. Young S-1

Elkin Yuen N-61

Joseph C. Zaccoli N-43

Adel Agayby Zakhary N-63

Arkady Zaltsman S-63

Edwin J. Zambrana, Jr. S-49

Robert Alan Zampieri N-62

Mark Zangrilli S-63

Christopher R. Zarba, Jr. N-1

Ira Zaslow S-46

Kenneth Albert Zelman N-19

Abraham J. Zelmanowitz N-65

Martin Morales Zempoaltecatl N-68

Zhe Zeng S-37

Marc Scott Zeplin N-27

Jie Yao Justin Zhao S-39

Yuguang Zheng S-70

Ivelin Ziminski N-5

Michael Joseph Zinzi N-14

Charles Alan Zion N-25

Julie Lynne Zipper S-49

Salvatore J. Zisa N-5

Prokopios Paul Zois N-18

Joseph J. Zuccala S-44

Andrew Steven Zucker S-45

Igor Zukelman S-43