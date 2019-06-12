Nevada bans employers from refusing to hire people who fail marijuana tests

(CNN) – Starting in January 2020, it will be illegal for employers in Nevada to discriminate against workers for marijuana use.

Employers will still be allowed to administer pre-employment screenings for other drugs, but a positive result for cannabis can’t be used to not hire someone.

There are exceptions for people applying for jobs as firefighters, EMTs, other jobs that require driving a vehicle or any job where the federal government requires testing.

Nevada is the only state thus far to prohibit employers from requiring applicants to pass a marijuana test.

Nevada’s governor signed the bill into law last week.