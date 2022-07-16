KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The United States Postal Service has unveiled a new set of postal stamps that honor the “traditional music of Mexico” according to a release.

The new collection of stamps in the Forever USA line features 5 designs of colorful stamps depicting musicians playing several different instruments and wearing traditional mariachi performer outfits.

“The Postal Service is proud to unveil these new mariachi stamps to celebrate the exuberant sounds of this music that is an integral part of Mexican American culture and has fans around the world,” said Peter Pastre, the Postal Service’s government relations and public policy vice president, who served as the stamp ceremony’s dedicating official.

“Today, the sound of mariachi is in the air, with singers infusing the music with tales of life and love and vibrant dancing as this celebration will continue with these 18 million postage stamps that are now on sale at Post Offices across America,” he said.

The five designs of Mariachi stamps. (United States Postal Service.)

“Growing up, I remember nostalgic weekends listening to the uniquely Mexican sound of mariachi music in Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City,” said stamp artist Rafael López. “Mariachi music is an emblem of Mexican cultural heritage with roots in the United States and followers around the globe and I’m excited and honored to share the vibrant spirit of this music with these stamps.”

The United States Postal Service has featured many cultures in their stamps in the past, such as during holidays or during certain history months. Likewise, these stamps honor an important part of Mexican American culture.