New robot will fold all your laundry in 2 to 4 minutes
COLUMBUS (WCMH) - If you hate doing laundry, we've got an invention for you.
California-based robotics start-up FoldiMate is getting ready to sell a robot whose sole purpose in life is to fold your laundry. It can fold between 20 and 40 items in less than four minutes, which is about a standard size of laundry CNBC reports.
The robot can fold shirts, blouses, pants, standard towels and pillowcases. However, it can't fold very small items like baby clothes, socks and underwear.
"I started this journey seven years ago with a humble goal: to help out with laundry folding in my home. After recently trying out one of our early prototypes, my kids started fighting over who will be using FoldiMate when we'll have it in our house," says Gal Rozov, the founder and CEO, on the FoldiMate website.
The final product will not ship until late 2019. It is expected to cost $980. You can learn how to preorder it now at FoldiMate's website.
Previous
Social justice movement veterans help
Next
Teen killed, another wounded in...
Local News
-
- Hundreds join 2nd annual motorcycle ride honoring fallen Maryville officer
- Family, friends remember Maryville police officer killed in line of duty
- Clinton 12 visit Green McAdoo Cultural Center as it becomes part of state-wide system
- Maryville Police Officers pay tribute to fallen officer with lip sync challenge
- 2 hurt in Knoxville robbery attempt turned shooting
- Carter High School student with developmental disabilities gets chance on football field
- Haslam holds first TNReady meeting in Knoxville amid protests
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Shooting at esports event raises questions of security
- McCain services set for Phoenix, Washington and Annapolis
- In Arizona, replacing McCain a political balancing act
- For McCain, a life of courage, politics came down to 1 vote
- Money and loyalty were the glue that bound Trump and Cohen
- The Latest: FBI enters home of Baltimore man after shooting
- Sheriff: Gunman kills 2, then himself at video game tourney