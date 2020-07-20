Newsfeed Now: Kanye West holds political rally; Jellyfish invasion

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, ranted against historical figure Harriet Tubman on Sunday. WCMD’s Katie Augustine reports.

Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, Sunday, July 19, 2020 in North Charleston, S.C. Rapper Kanye West, in his first event since declaring himself a presidential candidate, delivered a lengthy monologue Sunday touching on topics from abortion and religion to international trade and licensing deals. Whether he’s actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question. (Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP)

Other stories in today’s show:

VIRAL VIDEO: A liquor store in Lakeside, Colorado is receiving threatening phone calls after a woman recorded an incident inside the store Wednesday. The video has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and other social media platforms, showing Ruby Musso refusing to wear a mask, a violation of local health orders and store policy. KDVR’s Ken Clark joins the conversation.

VIOLENT PROTESTS: Demonstrators returned to downtown Portland Sunday evening after a night of clashes and confrontations with law enforcement on both sides of the river. KOIN’s Elise Haas reports.

JELLYFISH INVASION: “Stinging nettle” jellyfish have moved into the Gulf Coast waters. WKRG’s Bill Riales joins the conversation.

