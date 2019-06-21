Nik Wallenda admits nerves before Times Square wire walk

Tightrope walker Nik Wallenda admits being “nervous” as he prepares to walk a wire across Time Square on Sunday night on live television.

The walk will air live on ABC and WATE on Sunday night. “Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda” is a two-hour special event starting at 8 p.m.

The 1,300-foot-long walk, which will take place 25 stories high, features Wallenda and his sister, Lijana. They will start on opposite ends of Times Square, meet in the middle and continue to the other end.

A high-wire crosses Times Square, Thursday, June 20, 2019 in New York. Performers Nik and Lijana Wallenda will cross Times Square on the high wire on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Michael Strahan, ABC’s Good Morning America co-anchor, and sportscaster and television personality Erin Andrews will co-host the event.

The walk marks Lijana Wallenda’s first highwire walk since a 2017 accident where she and four others fell 30 feet off a tightrope during a rehearsal.

“It’s hard enough crossing Times Square on the ground, try it 25 stories up,” Karey Burke, ABC Entertainment president, said in a news release. “ABC is the destination for big live events that become cultural moments and Nik and Lijana will surely create one as they complete this never-before-attempted walk.”