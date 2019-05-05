North Carolina K9 officer killed during routine traffic stop

Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon, 32, was shot and killed during a routine traffic stop on West Plaza Drive shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday according to the department’s Facebook page.

Sheldon was transported from the scene, but officials say he later died from his injuries. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

The suspect in the shooting fled the scene and was later located in a nearby apartment. Once police entered the residence, the suspect was confirmed dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

The investigation is continuing with many local and state law enforcement agencies assisting. The department says more details will be released at a later time.