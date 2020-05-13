North Carolina mother leaned on faith to rebuff crowd

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina woman whose home was targeted by an angry crowd looking for a missing girl said she used her faith and devotion to her son to keep them from storming her home.

Monica Shepard said she was in survival mode on the night of May 3 when the all-white crowd came to her home to question her son about the girl. Shepard says she didn’t have any fear or anger, but was more fearful for her son.

A man who worked in the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is accused of leading the crowd. He is facing charges and has been fired.

In this Thursday, May 7, 2020, photo, provided by the Port City Daily, Dameon Shepard, a high school senior, poses for a photo at his home in the Rocky Point area of Pender County, in North Carolina. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Kita faces criminal charges after authorities say he led a group of people to the wrong location, Shepard’s home, in a search for a missing girl. Kita has also been fired. (Mark Darrough/Port City Daily via AP)

In this image made from a video chat, Monica Shepard responds to questions from a reporter in her home in the Rocky Point area of Pender County, N.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Shepard said she and her son were confronted with an angry group, some of whom were armed, who came to their house in a case of mistaken identity looking for another person whom they believed was involved in a crime. (Cody Jackson/Zoom via AP)

