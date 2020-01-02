North Dakota family is Nexstar’s national ‘Home for the Holidays’ winner

MINOT, N.D (Nexstar) – 134,000 people entered the KX News and Nexstar sweepstakes, ‘Home for the Holidays.’ So, the chance to win the grand prize of your mortgage being paid for a year, feels like being the needle in a very deep haystack.

For the past month KX News along with our parent company, Nexstar, ran the contest along with 197 other stations across the US. The winner of the prize comes from right here at home in Minot.

“You can’t win unless you try,” said Brenna Madrid.

She’s entered local Facebook giveaways before and even won a few items, but this is the biggest prize yet–a check for $15,000.

“I had no idea, honestly. I had no idea. I thought it was just local to North Dakota or maybe Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota. I had no idea it was national and I had no idea so many people could enter from so many news affiliates,” Madrid said.

The Madrids have lived in Minot for the last 10 years. She and her husband, a Veteran from the National Guard, purchased their first home in 2011. But, a month later, heartbreak. It was lost among hundreds of others in the flood.

“Complete devastation,” Madrid said. “The only thing salvageable was the roof.”

Months later they moved back in but the hardship and cost of renovating it were too much, and they had to step away. The family of six has been renting since 2012 and working towards purchasing their next dream home.

To have their rent paid for a year is a big step in turning them back into homeowners.

“To learn what they’ve gone through and to see the excitement she has and the joy that it may help them in their next step of finding that forever home, it makes you feel good and it makes you feel good to be part of a company that looks at things like this to help people in our local communities,” said General Manager Tammy Blumhagen.

“We’re going to build ourselves back up hopefully with this opportunity, we’re going to get back on our feet and it’s going to be great for our kids and our future,” said Madrid.

Over 6,600 North Dakotans entered the contest.