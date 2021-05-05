Ohio amusement park sends Bob Ross dolls on test of newest rollercoaster

(WATE) — It may not be the same “exhilarating” experience of watching artist Bob Ross paint a masterpiece but it certainly draws a happy little smile to your face.

Kings Island amusement park near Cincinnati, Ohio, had a few special guests on hand to test their new Orion giga coaster recently. The park strapped in the Ross plush dolls, which will be available as prizes for select midway games this year, into the coaster.

Ross was creator and host of “The Joy of Painting” from 1983 to 1994 on PBS. The half-hour show would instruct viewers in a quick oil painting, usually a landscape scene, that would include step-by-step instructions for aspiring artists to follow along with.

The Orion rollercoaster was voted 2020’s “Best New Amusement Park Attraction” by USA TODAY readers. The ride plunges guests down a 300-foot drop before sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills at speeds up to 91 mph. Racing along 5,321 feet of track, it is Kings Island’s tallest and fastest roller coaster.

More information can be found on the amusement park’s website at www.visitkingsisland.com.