Olympia Dukakis, Oscar-winning ‘Moonstruck’ star, dies at 89

FILE – In this June 26, 2011 file photo, Actress Olympia Dukakis, a celebrity Grand Marshall for the 41st annual Gay Pride parade, waves to the crowd while being driven past them in San Francisco. Olympia Dukakis, the veteran stage and screen actress whose flair for maternal roles helped her win an Oscar as Cher’s mother in the romantic comedy “Moonstruck,” has died. She was 89. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP) – Veteran stage and screen actor Olympia Dukakis has died at the age of 89. Her agent said Dukakis died Saturday morning at home in New York City.

A cause of death was not immediately released. Dukakis’ natural flair for maternal roles helped her win an Oscar as Cher’s mother in the romantic comedy “Moonstruck.”

She also played Kirstie Alley’s mom in “Look Who’s Talking” and the sardonic widow in “Steel Magnolias.”

Dukakis was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, and said it was her ambition “to play the great parts.”

She is survived by her three children.