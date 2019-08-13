Over 500 rescued migrants blocked on two NGOs boats

In this photo taken Saturday and released Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, a rescue team of the Ocean Viking ship, operated by the NGOs Sos Mediterranee and Doctors Without Borders, helps a person rescued from a rubber dinghy with over 80 migrants off the Libyan coast. The Ocean Viking was already carrying over 80 people rescued earlier, and is blocked at sea while it waits to be assigned a safe port. Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has triggered a government crisis in Italy, signed Friday a ban on the ship’s entry into Italian waters. (Hannah Wallace Bowman/MSF/Sos Mediterranee via AP)

ROME (AP) — More than 500 rescued migrants are stuck in the Mediterranean on two NGO boats, as Italy and Malta continue to deny them access to their ports.

French charity group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said late Monday in a tweet that it had completed “a critical rescue” of another 105 people onto the Ocean Viking, raising the total number of migrants on board ship to 356.

Another 150 migrants remain on board the Spanish charity vessel, the Proactiva Open Arms.

Italy’s hard-line interior minister, Matteo Salvini, reiterated Tuesday his intent on making sure the two migrant ships don’t enter Italian ports.