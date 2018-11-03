Parents eat Halloween candy laced with meth
(KGW) - - Two parents in Aloha, Oregon were hospitalized this week after authorities say they ate Halloween candy that was laced with meth.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office says it received the report Thursday afternoon from the parents who say they went trick-or-treating with their kids the day before. They said they had eaten some of that Halloween candy, and were not feeling well.
Deputies sorted through the candy, and later determined that a pack of fully-sealed Sour Patch Kids tested positive for methamphetamine.
The parents were taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. The father tells NBC affiliate KGW that he and his wife are feeling better, and that they're just glad it happened to them, and not their kids.
Local News
National News
