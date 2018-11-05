Parents should avoid spanking their children, advises pediatricians
Parents disciplining their children should avoid spanking, that's according to a new policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Among the methods not advised: spanking, slapping, insulting and shaming.
Instead, the group advises mothers and fathers to use what it calls "healthy forms of discipline."
Those include giving positive reinforcement, setting expectations and limits.
This statement is an update of guidance from 1998 that also called for non-physical responses to undesired behavior.
Updated @AmerAcadPeds policy: Use effective discipline strategies for children that do not involve spanking, other forms of corporal punishment or verbal shaming. https://t.co/fzp4d4z6Dn #AAP18 pic.twitter.com/Xz1W0mLtNT— AAP News (@AAPNews) November 5, 2018
Previous
Police: 3 dead, including shooter, at Fl
Next
Officials: Driver was huffing before
Local News
-
- Tennessee bowl hopes alive with 14-3 win over Charlotte
- UT-Martin suspends fraternity chapter, probes hazing reports
- Furry Fall Festival benefits Young-Williams Animal Center
- Trump turns up pressure before midterms, focused on Senate
- President Trump, Obama give closing arguments for midterms
- Thousands visit the Smokies during peak season
- Ex-convict convicted in fatal shooting of Tennessee officer
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Parents should avoid spanking their children, advises pediatricians
- Officials: Driver was huffing before crash that killed 4
- Texas turnout high as Cruz, O'Rourke end close Senate race
- Georgia governor's race awash in election security issue
- Supreme Court rejects net neutrality appeal
- Iran president warns of 'war situation' as sanctions resume
- Nothing certain on the eve of first Trump-era elections