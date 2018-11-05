Parents should avoid spanking their children, advises pediatricians

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Actress Elaine Barrie observes as actor John Barrymore, Sr., demonstrates the spanking scene on director Otto Preminger in "My Dear Children," during rehearsals, Jan. 1940, in New York. (AP Photo)

Parents disciplining their children should avoid spanking, that's according to a new policy statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Among the methods not advised: spanking, slapping, insulting and shaming.

Instead, the group advises mothers and fathers to use what it calls "healthy forms of discipline."

Those include giving positive reinforcement, setting expectations and limits.

This statement is an update of guidance from 1998 that also called for non-physical responses to undesired behavior.