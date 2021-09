KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Penalties and miscues were too much for Tennessee to over come as Pitt defeated the Vols 41-34 on Saturday.

It was a quick start for the Vols. Tennessee forced a three-and-out. On the Pittsburgh punt, Christian Charles broke through the line and blocked it. The Volunteers took over at the 2-yard line. Jabari Small would pound it in from there to make it 7-0.