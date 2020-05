Little Richard (Dec. 5, 1932 – May 9, 2020) was one of the most flamboyant and influential musicians of rock ‘n’ roll. He called himself “architect of rock ‘n’ roll.“

His was born Richard Wayne Penniman in Macon, Georgia. Here’s a look at Little Richard in photos.

American singer and pianist Little Richard giving the peace sign with both hands ahead of the London Rock and Roll Show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, 5th August 1972. (Photo by Jack Kay/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Little Richard, the self-proclaimed “Architect of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” performs at the Beale Street Music Festival Sunday, May 7, 2000, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/The Commercial Appeal, Alan Spearman)

This is a 1966 photo of singer Little Richard. (AP Photo)

Singer Little Richard waves goodbye from the United States boat train at Waterloo Station in Canada on November 20, 1963, on his way back to America. He is to become a minister of the Seventh Day Adventists early in the new year. (AP Photo)

Actress Raquel Welch, left, poses with Little Richard during a press conference in Boston, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 1987 for the AIDS benefit concert on Wednesday night in Boston with singer Cher, Welch, Little Richard and other performers for the Third Annual Boston against AIDS concert. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola

21st November 1966: American rock ‘n’ roll legend Little Richard, born Richard Wayne Penniman, pulls a characteristic face. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)

October 1962: The newly shorn American rock ‘n’ roll singer and pianist Little Richard stretches and yawns whilst on a visit to England. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

1972: Wild rock ‘n’ roll legend, singer Little Richard, prior to a concert at Wembley, London. (Photo by Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Little Richard and Chuck Berry on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” at the NBC Studios in Los Angeles, Ca. Thursday, Jan. 24, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

FILE – In this July 22, 2001 file photo, Little Richard performs at the 93rd birthday and 88th year in show business gala celebration for Milton Berle, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Little Richard, the self-proclaimed “architect of rock ‘n’ roll” whose piercing wail, pounding piano and towering pompadour irrevocably altered popular music while introducing black R&B to white America, has died Saturday, May 9, 2020. (AP Photo/John Hayes, File)

Musician Little Richard is shown, Jan., 1992. (AP Photo)

Rock icon Little Richard smiles as he arrives Monday Jan. 27, 1997 for the 24th annual American Music Awards ceremony in Los Angeles where he received an Award of Merit. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

FILE – In this May 30, 2009 file photo, Little Richard performs at The Domino Effect, a tribute concert to New Orleans rock and roll musician Fats Domino, at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans. Little Richard, the self-proclaimed architect of rock ‘n’ roll was involved in a car accident in Tenn., but police said there were no injuries. According to a police report, the 81-year-old singer was a passenger in a Cadillac that was struck by another vehicle on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014, in Murfreesboro, Tenn., about 40 miles southeast of Nashville. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, file)

FILE – Little Richard arrives at the funeral for singer Lou Rawls in Los Angeles in this Jan. 13, 2006 file photo. Former NBA player and coach Sam Mitchell a proud Mercer grad jubilated “Let me ask you a question: Have you ever heard of Little Richard?” following Mercer University beating Duke University Friday March 21, 2014. Richard was also from Macon GA. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Little Richard is pictured when he was inducted into Rock Walk, a sidewalk collection of handprints and signatures of rock ‘n roll musicians in Los Angeles, Nov. 13, 1986. (AP Photo/Mark Avery)

PARIS, FRANCE: US singer Little Richards performs on the stage of the Olympia Concert hall, 07 June 2005 in Paris. AFP PHOTO STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN (Photo credit should read STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Bobital, FRANCE: US rock legend Little Richard performs on the stage of the Terre Neuvas festival, 08 July 2006 in Bobital, western France. AFP PHOTO ANDRE DURAND (Photo credit should read ANDRE DURAND/AFP via Getty Images)

Musician Little Richard poses at press conference, Aug. 11, 1981, Los Angeles, Calif. He is now an Evangelist. (AP Photo/Randy Rasmussen)