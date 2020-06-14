PHOTOS: Scenes from protests in Atlanta over Friday night shooting by officer

ATLANTA (WATE) – Photos from protests Saturday over the death of Rayshard Brooks, 27, who was killed Friday night by an Atlanta Police officer. The officer has been fired and another officer has been put on administrative duty. The police chief has resigned.
