PHOTOS: Scenes from protests in Atlanta over Friday night shooting by officer

ATLANTA (WATE) – Photos from protests Saturday over the death of Rayshard Brooks, 27, who was killed Friday night by an Atlanta Police officer. The officer has been fired and another officer has been put on administrative duty. The police chief has resigned.

A man holds up a sign amid smoke of a fire during a protest Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant’s drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
“RIP Rayshard” is spray painted on a sign as as flames engulf a Wendy’s restaurant during protests Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The restaurant was where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant’s drive-thru line. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Protesters block traffic on the highway during protests Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant’s drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A person is covered with liquid after being officials deployed teargas at protesters Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant’s drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A man holds up a Black Lives Matters poster by the interstate near the Wendy’s restaurant, in Atlanta, Saturday, June 13, 2020, where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police late Friday during a struggle following a field sobriety test. Authorities said the slain man had grabbed an officer’s Taser, but was running away when he was shot. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A memorial with roses and a sign is displayed near a sidewalk on Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Atlanta Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was fatally shot by police late Friday after a struggle following a field sobriety test. Authorities said the slain man had grabbed an officer’s Taser, but was running away when he was shot. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A protester holds up a sign on Saturday, June 13, 2020, near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police Friday evening following a struggle in the restaurant’s drive-thru line in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, file photo, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields attends a news conference in Atlanta. On Saturday, June 13, 2020, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Shields is resigning after an officer fatally shot a man who snatched an officer’s Taser and ran after a struggle in a restaurant parking lot. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

