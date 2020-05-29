PHOTOS: Scenes from protests over George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Protesters angered by the death of a black man who died while pleading for air as a white police officer kneeled on his neck have torched a Minneapolis police station that the department abandoned.
Thursday marked a third night of violent protests following the death of George Floyd, who died in a confrontation with officers outside a grocery store. Fires burned Friday morning in Minneapolis and nearby St. Paul.
National Guard members were being stationed in locations to help stem looting. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s defended the city’s mostly hands-off approach with protesters. He said it was his decision to evacuate the police precinct because officers were at risk.
