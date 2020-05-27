PHOTOS: SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) – SpaceX is on the cusp of becoming the first private company to put astronauts in orbit, something achieved by just three countries — Russia, the U.S. and China. Launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set for 4:33 p.m. EDT Wednesday. While only two astronauts will on this flight, the Dragon capsule is capable of carrying up to seven passengers. (If SpaceX doesn’t launch Wednesday, its next attempt would be Saturday.)
LATEST STORIES:
- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses effigy hung near Capitol
- Tennessee House back with new look, bills facing uncertain future
- Department of Justice investigating Ahmaud Arbery case as hate crime
- Officials change Bristol race name to Supermarket Heroes 500 in honor of grocery store employees
- Biden calls Trump ‘an absolute fool’ for mocking masks during pandemic