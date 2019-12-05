Pirates attack ship off Nigeria, take 19 of crew hostage

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Pirates have attacked a Greek-owned oil tanker off Nigeria and kidnapped 19 Indian and Turkish crew members.

A statement Wednesday by the owner and Hong Kong-based managers of the Nave Constellation ship says it was attacked late Tuesday after it departed the Bonny Offshore Terminal in “fully laden condition.”

The statement by owner Navios and Anglo-Eastern Tanker Management says all but one of the crew members removed from the ship and taken hostage are Indian nationals.

It says seven crew members remained on board and were told to take the ship to a safer position and that “all appropriate authorities” have been alerted. The ship was not damaged.

The International Maritime Bureau says the Gulf of Guinea now accounts for about 82% of crew kidnappings in the world.